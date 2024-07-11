YuLife and Dai-ichi Join Forces to Participate in Inaugural FT Nikkei UK Ekiden

LONDON , July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Team members from YuLife, the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life, this week participated in the first FT Nikkei UK Ekiden, alongside their partners from Dai-ichi Life, to celebrate their launch in Japan this year. In the sport of ekiden, which emerged in Japan over a century ago, individuals strive to perform at their best for the team (and successfully hand over the tasuki or sash), an act that is inspiring for both participants and spectators alike. During the inaugural race, 180 runners from 10 teams completed the 122km relay race across some of the most beautiful UK countryside. YuLife also made a commitment to plant a tree for every kilometre completed via the YuLife app.

YuLife and Dai-ichi run the Nikkei UK Ekiden to celebrate their Japan launch

"I was delighted to join my colleagues in taking part in the first FT Nikkei UK Ekiden, alongside our partners from Dai-ichi who encouraged us to take part", said Sam Fromson COO and co-founder at YuLife. "Having recently expanded into the Japanese market, we have learned a great deal from our partners and colleagues about the cultural significance of the Ekiden, a beautiful way of bringing Japanese culture, teamwork and the spirit of "makenki", the spirit not to lose, to the UK. Our commitment to this event symbolizes our dedication to learning from the best practices and spirit of resilience inherent in Japanese culture."

"We're excited that our colleagues and partners at YuLife were able to join us to participate in the FT Nikkei UK Ekiden for the first time," said Jun Okazaki, Managing Director, Dai-ichi Life International (Europe) Limited. "Through working closely with YuLife for a number of years, leading the company's latest funding round and supporting the rollout of its award-winning offering in Japan, we have truly valued the company's commitment to innovation and creativity. We look forward to continuing to partner with you to build a brighter and more secure future by further strengthening the teamwork that we have developed through this Ekiden."

About YuLife

YuLife is a tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life and turn financial products into a force for good. By harnessing the power of technology and the latest behavioural science, YuLife's insurance model focuses on employee wellbeing and risk prevention, incentivising healthy daily behaviour to drive positive lifestyle outcomes. YuLife has quickly become a highly valued employee benefit, providing the safety net of insurance alongside a highly engaging wellbeing experience that fosters a healthier, happier and more motivated team. Founded in 2016, YuLife is headquartered in London and backed by global insurers and venture capital. https://www.YuLife.com/

