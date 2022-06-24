Your brand's packaging is destroying our planet, says expert

When asked what the cost of this would be, Robert simply said "Well, sitting back and doing nothing, will cost the future of our planet."

With 61% of UK consumers limiting their use of single-use plastic, Robert suggests this should be extended to product packaging and deliveries. From plastic mail bags to excessively large and unnecessary amounts of bubble wrap, he asks:

"Is all of this really necessary? We're fortunate enough to live in a world where we have access to so many more materials that are more eco-friendly."

At least 14 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans each year, and fashion brands can help solve this very problem.

Delta Global is accredited by the FSC, EUTR and Ecovadis, and chooses wood, paper and other materials from well-managed forests and recycled sources to create sustainable packaging solutions.

Robert also praises brands that are taking responsibility for their actions but is firm that this must amount to more than just a case of greenwashing, as we so often see online from brands online with their plastic mailing bags.

"It simply isn't enough, and businesses should look at the likes of Sweaty Betty and Net-A-Porter and take a leaf out of their book," Robert exclaims.

Sweaty Betty, for example, implemented an innovative packaging solution and developed a bag that was made from 100% recycled materials. It could also be repurposed and reused as a cosmetics pouch with a matching hair tie.

This solution saved 2.7 million plastic bottles from entering landfills and our oceans, and Robert encourages other luxury brands to follow suit whilst considering the impact of their supply chain.

"It's important we do all we can. Fashion is such a large and dominating industry that its actions can have a significant impact."

So, the answer to whether your brand's packing destroying our planet is most probably, a resounding yes. But what really matters now, is how you go about making a change for a more efficient and sustainable future.

