YOTEL CONTINUES GROWTH IN ASIA WITH SIGNING OF FIRST MALAYSIA HOTEL

Set to open in summer 2025, YOTEL Kuala Lumpur will be located in Kuala Lumpur City Centre

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOTEL, in partnership with High Steet Holdings, has announced its debut in Malaysia with the signing of YOTEL Kuala Lumpur, a 290-room hotel located in the heart of the capital's Central Business District. News of the opening reinforces the brand's commitment to expanding in the region and globally.

YOTEL Kuala Lumpur Exterior

Projected to open in summer 2025, YOTEL Kuala Lumpur will boast a prime location in the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) district, in the city's renowned Golden Triangle. In a sought-after location for business and leisure travellers alike the hotel will be steps away from the iconic Petronas Towers, KLCC's offices – home to Malaysia's largest companies – and the KL Convention Centre and shopping centre. The hotel will also be walking distance of Bukit Bintang's popular shopping and entertainment hub. Moreover, the Raja Chulan Monorail and Bukit Bintang MRT Stations are conveniently close by, connecting guests seamlessly to other areas of the city, and providing links to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Plans for the hotel, which will be part of a mixed-use development, include a rooftop pool and bar offering views of the city skyline, as well as signature YOTEL amenities, including the multi-functional dining and co-working space, Komyuniti, a fitness centre and Grab + Go snack station.

Daniel Yip, Partner, High Street Holdings, said "We are extremely honoured and excited to be partnering with one of the hotel industry's most innovative brands. YOTEL has proven that with its modern and sustainable smart design as well as creative use of technology it is a very attractive brand for guests and real estate owners alike.

Kuala Lumpur is a vibrant city with a wide range of hotel options and the addition of a Yotel will bring a new type of offering to the city centre, which we are confident will attract both business and leisure guests."

Hubert Viriot, Chief Executive Officer at YOTEL comments: "Following the success of YOTEL Orchard Road and YOTELAir Changi Airport in Singapore, expanding our brands in Malaysia forms an essential part in growing our operating cluster, distribution strategy and brand awareness in Southeast Asia. We are privileged to have been selected by High Street Holdings to operate this new hotel in Kuala Lumpur, which will be a true flagship for our brand, and hopefully the first of many hotels across Malaysia.

Asia continues to be a key territory for our growth, and with Kuala Lumpur joining the pipeline, alongside Tokyo and Bangkok, we are doubling our current footprint in the region and are excited to enhance the portfolio even further".

For more information on YOTEL visit www.yotel.com.

ABOUT YOTEL

With 22 properties in sought-after locations globally, YOTEL is for people on the move. People who are experiencing, doing and achieving; Non-Stop. From buzzing cities to bustling airports YOTEL exists to challenge the status quo of the hospitality industry and deliver a different experience for guests through smart design, creative technology, and awesome people. YOTEL is the pit stop for the Non-Stop.

The global hospitality brand is based in London with regional offices in the US and Asia and has a portfolio of three brands: YOTEL (city centre hotels), YOTELPAD (extended stay option) and YOTELAIR (airport hotels). The company operates fourteen city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, Singapore, Edinburgh, London (2), Amsterdam, Porto, Glasgow, Manchester, and Park City, and six airport hotels in London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2), and Singapore Changi.

YOTEL's major shareholders include a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal, and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was originally created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE who took inspiration from the experience of first-class travel and translated that ethos, language and design into small but beautifully designed rooms. www.yo.co.uk .

ABOUT HIGH STREET HOLDINGS

High Street Holdings, is a boutique real estate investment and asset management company. The company currently has eight properties under management / development in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Japan. The focus of High Street Holdings is to invest in quality and well located mid to upscale hotels to create long-term sustainable income and asset value improvement through strategic asset management initiatives.

