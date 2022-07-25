YOTEL ANNOUNCES NEW FLAGSHIP HOTEL IN TOKYO, JAPAN

"Japan's focus on technology and innovation has been an important source of inspiration for YOTEL ever since our inception. We are immensely proud and excited to announce our first hotel in Tokyo. A flagship for our group, YOTEL Tokyo will also be a stepping stone to roll out our brand across Japan, a market of strategic importance for YOTEL", commented Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL.

YOTEL Tokyo is steps away from Ginza, the city's most popular dining and shopping destination, featuring flagship stores for many of the world's best-known brands. The hotel is also only a fifteen-minute walk from Tokyo station, home to the city's main Shinkansen high-speed rail terminal providing access to most parts of Japan as well as the Narita Express, the city's main gateway to Narita International Airport.

YOTEL Tokyo is part of YOTEL's wider expansion strategy to expand across key cities in Japan including Sapporo, Yokohama, Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka and Kobe. The group is also working on opportunities to roll out YOTELAir – the group's unique transit hotel concept - at key gateway airports and train stations.

YOTEL Tokyo will also include the brand's signature versatile and high energy public areas, where guests can eat, drink, work and play as well as a 24/7 fitness centre, a Grab-and-Go cafe where guests can take away locally sourced food and drink options, meeting space and an outdoor terrace to meet, connect and relax.

ABOUT YOTEL

YOTEL challenges the status quo by appealing to those who find traditional hotels uninspiring, looking for a different experience not just a great sleep. It delivers an authentic experience through awesome people, smart design and the creative use of technology. Inspired by the luxury of first-class travel and uncompromisingly designed around guests, YOTEL offers extraordinary value and a sense of community in sought-after locations.

The global hospitality brand is based in London with regional offices in the US and Asia, and has a portfolio of three brands: YOTEL, YOTELPAD and YOTELAIR. The company operates fourteen city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, Singapore, Edinburgh, London (2), Amsterdam, Porto, Glasgow, Manchester and Park City, and six airport hotels in London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2), and Singapore Changi.

YOTEL's major shareholders include a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was originally created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE who took inspiration from the experience of first-class travel and translated that ethos, language and design into small but beautifully designed rooms. www.yo.co.uk.

Visit www.yotel.com for more information.

