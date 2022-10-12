Yogurt Market Size worth USD 162.04 Billion Globally with a Healthy CAGR of 5.30% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Rising Demand, Market Dynamics and Revenue Outlook

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research latest research study, Yogurt Market Research Report, evaluates the market, highlights potential, analyses risks, and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support. The market insights given in the wide ranging Yogurt Market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the precise and high-tech information about Yogurt Market industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer's demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. This information and market insights covered in the better-quality Yogurt Market document assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the yogurt market was valued at USD 107.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 162.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Yogurt is a food that is made by bacterial fermentation of milk. It is consumed in many different forms, including beverage, dessert, snacks, protein-rich sports drink, meal replacement, and others. It promotes healthy digestion, lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes, protects against colorectal cancer, and boosts the immune system. The market is expanding as people become more aware of the health benefits of yogurt.

The primary factor driving the market in the medium term increased consumer preference for non-dairy, low-calorie, high-protein, and healthier desserts. Furthermore, the growing popularity of low-fat yogurt and the introduction of healthy product variants in various flavours are likely to provide consumers looking for a healthy alternative to desserts with ample options. Furthermore, busy lifestyles and health and wellness concerns drive consumers to choose convenient yogurt as meal replacements.

Recent Development

Danone's "Silk" brand will launch a plant-based Greek yogurt in 2021. They announced that after several years of research and development, the company has launched its new silk Greek yogurt in four flavours: strawberry, blueberry, vanilla, and lemon.

Some of the major players operating in the yogurt market are:

Hansen Holding A/S ( Denmark )

) Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Nestlé ( Switzerland )

) DuPont (U.S.)

MORINAGA & CO., L.T.D. ( Japan )

) BioGaia AB ( Sweden )

) Protexin (U.K.)

Daflorn Probiotics U.K. (U.K.)

DANONE ( France )

) Yakult U.S.A. Inc. (U.S.)

Inc. (U.S.) Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (U.S.)

UAS Laboratories (U.S.)

Goerlich Pharma GmbH ( Germany )

) SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD. ( India )

) DSM ( Netherlands )

) NutraScience Labs (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc ( Ireland )

) Lallemand Inc. ( Canada )

) Lonza ( Switzerland )

) Winclove Probiotics ( Netherlands )

) Probi ( Sweden )

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Yogurt Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Drivers

Rising popularity of low-fat desserts

The rising popularity of low-fat, low-sugar desserts will propel the yogurt market. Furthermore, rising demand for refreshing ice cream alternatives by children and rising consumer health awareness are macroeconomic factors that positively impact the yogurt Industry

Rising disposable income and rising urbanisation

Aside from that, the introduction of yogurt in a variety of exotic flavours such as blueberry, raspberry, mango, and strawberry, as well as its widespread availability through various online and offline retail channels, are driving up global sales. Furthermore, key players are investing significantly in innovative packaging solutions, such as squeezable tubes and containers with anti-choking caps, creating a positive outlook for the market.

Opportunity

Other factors driving market growth include expanding the retail market in various regions and lowering lactose content for lactose-intolerant people who want to consume dairy products. Yakult, Danone, Nestle, and Chobani are among the major players spreading awareness and promoting yogurt consumption. Conversely, rising demand for yogurt in developing countries due to rising disposable income and increased health awareness is expected to provide numerous opportunities for global market development.

The countries covered in the yogurt market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the yogurt market due to rising weight-loss awareness, rising yogurt consumption, rising retail market expansion, rising public awareness of the health benefits of yogurt, and rising public awareness of healthy food in this region. North America is expected to grow in the yogurt market due to increased awareness, changes in taste and preference, and health concerns, as well as increased spending on these products due to alarming adult obesity rates, growing consumer indulgence in exotic flavours, and significant investments by manufacturers in this region.

Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Yogurt Market:

Ahead of 2022, which region offers the most lucrative open doors for the market? What are the business threats, as well as the impact of the most recent scenario on market growth and estimation? In terms of applications, types, and areas, what are the most promising, high-development possibilities for the Yogurt movement? What segments of the Yogurt Market are attracting the most attention in 2022 and beyond? Who are the major participants in the Yogurt Market, both now and in the future?

Industry Segmentation:

The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Type

Flavoured

Non-flavoured

By Form

Conventional Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Set Yogurt

Frozen Yogurt

Yogurt Drinks

Others

By Fat content

Regular

Low Fat

Fat Free

By Packaging

Plastic Bottles

Tetra Packs

Others

By Distribution channel

Direct Selling/Wholesale

Retail Sales

Key Benefits:

This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years 2022-2029, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.

The research examines the Yogurt Market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.

The Yogurt Market's major participants have been identified.

To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the Yogurt Market segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Yogurt Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Yogurt Market, By Type Global Yogurt Market, By Form Global Yogurt Market, By Fat Content Global Yogurt Market, By Packaging Global Yogurt Market, By Distribution Channel Global Yogurt Market, By Region Global Yogurt Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

