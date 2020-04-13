Yiling Pharmaceutical Lianhua Qingwen capsules are widely used in China against the epidemic

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wu Xiangjun, general manager of Yiling Pharmaceutical co., LTD., announced that Lianhua Qingwen capsules (granules) have been recommended by the National Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Medicine of China. The ministry of foreign affairs of the People's Republic of China has specially arranged to purchase 700,000 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen and distribute them to each Chinese embassy. The health packages for Chinese students are also equipped with Lianhua Qingwen.

On April 9, Yiling Pharmaceutical donated 2 million yuan to the Red Cross foundation of China as an international humanitarian assistance fund against the epidemic, demonstrating the strong sense of social responsibility of the company.

Since the third edition of COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment program was incorporated into the Chinese medicine treatment program, the National Health Commission has continuously improved and optimized the drugs and prescriptions for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 with traditional Chinese medicine. From different stages of prevention, critical illness and recovery, it is fully involved in the treatment and rehabilitation.

So far, Lianhua Qingwen has been already exported to Canada, Romania, Thailand, Mozambique, Brazil, Indonesia and Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR. Chinese traditional medicine began to be used all over the world and was recognized by the international community.

After the outbreak of the new epidemic, Yiling Pharmaceutical took the lead in donating Lianhua Qingwen capsules which worth more than 10 million yuan. On March 12, 2016, it donated 1.8944 million yuan and 1.48 million Lianhua Qingwen capsules to the Red Cross society of China to help the epidemic in Iraq and Italy.

