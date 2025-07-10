YELO Software Launches End-to-End Services, Debuts YELOsphere Connect -- an AI-Driven Platform for Verified Private Markets Intelligence

BOSTON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YELO Software, a software and data company with global reach, today launched its full-service offerings alongside YELOsphere Connect — the first module of its proprietary, AI-driven private markets intelligence platform designed to help teams identify and connect with key players across private equity and portfolio companies.

Founded in early 2025, YELO Software unites senior engineers, analysts, and designers to build advanced platforms for private markets. The firm develops custom enterprise software, data and analytics engines, and automation tools — all purpose-built to help investment and marketing teams operate with sharper clarity and scale smarter.

YELOsphere Suite: Connected Private Markets Intelligence

Private equity teams work in high-stakes, low-visibility environments. YELOsphere is built to change that — delivering verified data, strategic insights, and AI-driven foresight in three stages:

YELOsphere Connect (Live) – Accurate, CRM-ready contact data on PE and portfolio decision-makers.



YELOsphere Insights (2025) – A dynamic map of firms, sectors, and interconnections to reveal hidden opportunities.



YELOsphere Analytics (In development) – Interactive dashboards and predictive strategy tools, powered by AI.

YELOsphere Connect Now: Verified Contacts, CRM-Ready

YELOsphere Connect enables investment and marketing teams to move faster with cleaner, more actionable data, powered by smart automation and AI-driven data validation.

Continuously validated contacts across PE firms and portco executive roles

Smart filters by firm, title, sector, and investment profile

Decision-grade contact intelligence across investors and operators

Built to move teams from research to outreach, faster

"YELOsphere Connect gives teams the verified contacts they actually need," said Ruxandra Tentis, Founder and CEO of YELO Software. "This is our first step toward reimagining how private markets teams use AI and verified data to move from information to action."

About YELO Software

YELO Software builds intelligent platforms and delivers end-to-end software services that help businesses scale with clarity. From private equity and retail to data-driven SaaS, YELO brings deep technical expertise — including advanced analytics, automation, and applied AI services tailored to your business — all grounded in a collaborative, high-performance culture. Founded by MIT alumna and former McKinsey partner Ruxandra Tentis, YELO is headquartered in Boston with its engineering hub in Cluj-Napoca, Romania — a rising center for software innovation. The company is grounded in operational transparency, adaptability, and excellence in delivery. Learn more at yelosoftware.com.

Request Access:

www.yelosphere.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727839/YELO_Logo.jpg