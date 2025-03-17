YellowScan Navigator is revolutionizing drone mapping for coastlines

MONTPELLIER, France, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowScan, a global leader in advanced mapping technologies for drones, is set to present its groundbreaking YellowScan Navigator topo-bathymetric system for drones, marking a pivotal moment in technological innovation for environmental monitoring.

Engineering a New Perspective

The YellowScan Navigator represents a significant advancement in bathymetric mapping, resulting from years of dedicated research and engineering excellence. At its core lies a sophisticated fusion of cutting-edge technologies that redefine underwater terrain mapping, combining exceptional compactness, performance, and ease of use.

Utilizing a green laser that penetrates the water's surface and reflects off the seabed, the YellowScan Navigator captures underwater topography in three dimensions. Weighing just 3.7 kg, it is ideally suited for operation from professional drones, eliminating the need for custom or prohibitively expensive equipment.

Specifically designed for mapping shallow waters—where traditional techniques, such as sonar on boats, face navigation safety concerns—the YellowScan Navigator has demonstrated effective functionality down to 20 meters in optimal conditions. Furthermore, it produces 3D digital models of rivers or seabeds with an accuracy of 3 centimeters.

Like all YellowScan systems and software, this product is incredibly user-friendly—operating it is as simple as pushing a button. Users don't need a PhD to get started; our team of experts has poured their knowledge into this product, making it easy to use with just the press of its yellow button.

In summary, the YellowScan Navigator is a game-changer for underwater mapping, offering unparalleled precision, versatility, and productivity for various applications.

Breakthrough Highlights:

Miniaturized high-precision sensor technology

Mapping shallow waters from a drone where traditional techniques cannot operate

Adaptive signal processing capabilities for challenging water conditions

A precision tool in climate change monitoring

The YellowScan Navigator is not just a technological marvel; it is a critical tool for monitoring and understanding the complex environmental transformations driven by climate change. By providing researchers and policymakers with an unparalleled window into ecological dynamics, it enables more informed decision-making in the face of unprecedented environmental challenges.

The transformative environmental applications of YellowScan Navigator include:

Tracking coastal erosion and sediment movement with centimeter-level precision.

Monitoring underwater biodiversity habitats.

Assessing coral reef degradation.

Evaluating sea-level rise impact zones.

Documenting changes in marine ecosystems.

"I am very proud to provide the mapping industry and scientific community with an unprecedented tool to understand and respond to environmental challenges," said Tristan Allouis, CEO of YellowScan. "Years of development and distillation of knowledge were necessary to create YellowScan Navigator." Tristan Allouis added, "This technology is transforming abstract climate change discussions into concrete, measurable data."

The YellowScan Navigator promises to revolutionize multiple sectors through advanced technology and innovative solutions:

Environmental Research: Enhancing data collection and analysis for more accurate environmental assessments.

Enhancing data collection and analysis for more accurate environmental assessments. Marine Conservation: Providing precise mapping and monitoring to protect marine ecosystems.

Providing precise mapping and monitoring to protect marine ecosystems. Coastal Protection Strategies : Supporting the development of effective strategies to mitigate coastal erosion and flooding.

: Supporting the development of effective strategies to mitigate coastal erosion and flooding. Climate Migration Planning : Assisting in the identification of vulnerable areas and facilitating informed planning for climate-induced migration.

: Assisting in the identification of vulnerable areas and facilitating informed planning for climate-induced migration. Infrastructure Development : Enabling efficient planning and management of infrastructure projects with detailed spatial data.

: Enabling efficient planning and management of infrastructure projects with detailed spatial data. Scientific Exploration: Offering new tools for researchers to explore and understand complex natural environments.

