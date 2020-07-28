Yellowfin Bolsters Partnership with Exasol to Offer Customers Unrivalled Analytics Performance

Yellowfin's sales capability for Exasol deepens a technology partnership that began in 2017. Exasol is one of the world's most respected analytics database providers, with over 500 global installations in more than 30 countries around the world.

"Yellowfin is proud to work closely with many of the best-known names in enterprise software. Offering the Exasol in-memory database alongside Yellowfin adds value not only to both our companies' products, but more importantly, gives our customers added convenience, assurance and simplicity," noted Yellowfin CEO Glen Rabie. "Operational speed is a vital and continuing challenge in BI performance, which makes this partnership hugely beneficial to Yellowfin users."

Exasol brings users even greater flexibility with a database that can be rapidly scaled—a necessity in the age of massive data collection. When working with Exasol and Yellowfin, a unique analytics suite that combines action-based dashboards, automated data discovery, and data storytelling, users will experience enhanced power and versatility.

"Customers can expect an amazing experience when using Yellowfin and Exasol together," commented Exasol CEO Aaron Auld. "The compatibility of our two platforms offers enterprise users exceptionally fast data analytics and the ability to derive insight using the latest BI, AI and machine learning technologies."

Unlike many enterprise solutions, Yellowfin and Exasol are each designed to complement your existing and future technology choices, making it easy to avoid lock-in with individual platforms. Yellowfin will continue to give customers choice and flexibility in their data analysis, as they can choose from their native database technology stack or leverage the Exasol engine for rapid insights for larger data sets. The combination of Yellowfin and Exasol provides organizations with the power to transform data into valuable insights at speed.

Learn more about Yellowfin and Exasol's partnership here.

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world's leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com.

About Exasol

Exasol is the analytics database. Its high-performance in-memory analytics database gives organizations the power to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both—and turn it into value faster, easier and more cost effectively than ever before. To learn more about Exasol, please visit www.exasol.com.

SOURCE Yellowfin