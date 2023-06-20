Yellow.ai launches generative AI-powered ChatBots and VoiceBots solution for customer and employee experience automation on SAP® Store

By integrating with five SAP solutions, enterprises can now leverage Yellow.ai's Dynamic Automation Platform to deliver autonomous, human-like experiences that elevate customer and employee experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai, a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced that its generative AI-powered ChatBots and VoiceBots solution for customer and employee experience automation are now available on SAP® Store , the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Both solutions are built on SAP Business Technology Platform using SAP Integration Suite. While the customer experience (CX) solution integrates with SAP Commerce, SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP CRM Sales, and SAP CRM Service Manager, the employee experience (EX) solution integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central.

"Leveraging multi-LLM architecture, our generative AI-powered Dynamic Automation Platform is helping enterprises redefine how they connect with both customers and employees, giving them a competitive advantage and valuable ROI at scale," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder, Yellow.ai. "Handling 2 billion+ interactions every quarter, Yellow.ai's Dynamic AI agents for chat and voice support 135+ languages across 35+ channels such as telephony, Alexa, the Web, WhatsApp, Google Business Messaging, and Facebook. Our Dynamic AI agents can enable businesses to automate customer functions through our Conversational Service Cloud and Conversational Commerce Cloud product suites, while our Conversational EX Cloud delivers round-the-clock support with self-serve automation to address all day-to-day employee queries at scale. With our solutions, we are delivering human-like experiences, achieving over 90 percent automation within 30 days with 60% reduced operational cost."

Available on SAP Store for a free trial, the ChatBots and VoiceBots solution for CX can help enterprises:

Implement at scale: Eliminating the need to train Dynamic AI agents through its proprietary and multi-Large Language Model (LLM) AI engine, DynamicNLP™, Yellow.ai's solution integrates with third-party systems using one-click integration to enable end-to-end transactions. Its predefined industry-specific templates also enable a faster time-to-market and a quicker time-to-value for enterprises.





Eliminating the need to train Dynamic AI agents through its proprietary and multi-Large Language Model (LLM) AI engine, DynamicNLP™, Yellow.ai's solution integrates with third-party systems using one-click integration to enable end-to-end transactions. Its predefined industry-specific templates also enable a faster time-to-market and a quicker time-to-value for enterprises.





Leveraging the perfect blend of human and AI automation, the company's Dynamic AI agents handle dynamic workflows in real time and provide a knowledge base that accelerates human agent responses while decreasing training costs.





Customizable within each channel, Dynamic AI agents of the omnichannel solution learn from every interaction for greater personalization, leading to ten times faster outcomes to boost CSAT scores.

The ChatBots and VoiceBots solution for EX enables:

24/7 multilingual support across channels: Helping enterprises connect with their employees via Dynamic AI agents on over 35 text and voice channels, the solution enables instant self-serve in more than 135 languages, streamlines operations, and boosts employee satisfaction by 40%, leveraging its proprietary DynamicNLP™ and advanced multi-LLM generative AI models.





Helping enterprises connect with their employees via Dynamic AI agents on over 35 text and voice channels, the solution enables instant self-serve in more than 135 languages, streamlines operations, and boosts employee satisfaction by 40%, leveraging its proprietary DynamicNLP™ and advanced multi-LLM generative AI models.





The solution empowers agents with generative AI- powered features such as auto-response, ticket summarization, and issue insights to ensure contextual resolutions for employee queries and elevate agent efficiency.





It can help enterprises engage with their employees on an individualized level with personalized experiences throughout their cycle, from onboarding to performance management and wellness support.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Yellow.ai is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Yellow.ai

Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai is a global leader in Conversational AI, delivering autonomous, human-like experiences for customers and employees to accelerate enterprise growth. We believe that memorable conversations are at the heart of every meaningful brand engagement. Over 1100 enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Sephora, Waste Connections, Ferrellgas, and Randstad, trust our generative AI-powered, no-code Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP).

DAP's proprietary multi-LLM AI engine, DynamicNLP™, empowers us to handle 2Bn conversations every quarter across 35+ channels in 135+ languages. We're passionate about delivering conversational experiences via our Dynamic AI agents that help enterprises achieve higher customer satisfaction and employee engagement. We were recently recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms and have raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors with offices across six countries.

