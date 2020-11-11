Yellow Messenger offers Free AI-Powered WhatsApp Virtual Assistant to Empower Businesses

- In the wake of the pandemic, the 'Get AI Ready' campaign is powering enterprises of every scale with Virtual Assistants on WhatsApp Business accounts for free

- Gartner states that by 2025, customer service organizations embedding AI in their multichannel engagement platform will elevate operational efficiency by 25%

- Brands gearing up for the festive season will have the opportunity to use Conversational AI and optimize their D2C channels with Yellow Messenger chatbots in 120+ languages

BENGALURU, India and WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help businesses overcome challenges exposed by COVID, Yellow Messenger, the world's fastest-growing Conversational AI platform, has launched the 'Get AI Ready' campaign to empower organizations globally with WhatsApp virtual assistants at zero cost. The aim is to enable businesses to deploy smart chatbots for high-quality customer engagement during the festive season to boost sales and drive growth.