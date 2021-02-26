Yellow Cake plc ("Yellow Cake" or the "Company") Results of Placing and Retail Offer

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Yellow Cake plc (AIM: YCA), founded and established by Bacchus Capital to be a specialist company operating in the uranium sector with a view to holding physical uranium for the long-term, is pleased to announce that 43,001,944 new Ordinary Shares (the "Placing Shares") have been placed with existing and new institutional investors at a price of £2.23 per share (the "Placing Price") via an accelerated bookbuild (the "Placing"). Concurrently with the Placing, the Company made an offer via the PrimaryBid platform of 1,523,070 new ordinary shares in the Company (the "Retail Shares") at the Placing Price (the "Retail Offer"), to provide certain retail investors with an opportunity to participate in the Placing (the Placing and Retail Offer together the "Fundraise").

Due to strong investor demand, the Company agreed with the Joint Bookrunners to increase the size of the Fundraise to approximately US$140 million from the approximately US$110 million originally proposed.

The Fundraise was conducted utilising the Company's existing share authorities.

Together, the Placing and the Retail Offer in aggregate comprise 44,525,014 new Ordinary Shares, which will raise gross proceeds of approximately £99.3 million (approximately US$140 million). The Placing Shares and the Retail Shares being issued together represent approximately 53.0% of the existing issued ordinary share capital of the Company prior to the Placing and the Retail Offer.

Andre Liebenberg, Chief Executive Office of Yellow Cake, commented:

"We are delighted with the success of the Fundraise. I would like to thank existing investors for their support and backing of our strategy and welcome new investors to Yellow Cake. The Fundraise highlights the improving sentiment behind uranium, driven by supply challenges and growing demand, as nuclear is increasingly seen as a proven source for clean baseload power. This theme will become more pronounced as we move towards COP26, and supply cuts start to have a greater impact as utilities re-enter the market. With the raise behind us, we are now able to move forward on the next phase of our long term supply agreement with Kazatomprom, and acquire a further 3.5 mmlb of uranium at a price of US$ 28.95 /lb, bringing our total uranium holdings to 12.8 mlbs. Furthermore, we have been able to raise additional proceeds that will give the Company the opportunity to make selective additional purchases of uranium in the market.

Placing:

Application has been made for the Placing Shares and the Retail Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("AIM") ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at commencement of trading on 2 March 2021 and settlement is expected to take place on the same date on a T+2 basis.

The Placing is conditional upon, inter alia, Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

Following Admission of all of the Placing Shares and the Retail Shares: (a) the total number of shares of the Company in issue will be 132,740,730, of which 4,156,385 are held in treasury; and (b) the total number of voting shares in the Company will be 128,584,345.

Other than where defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Announcement released by the Company at 17:12 p.m. yesterday.

Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("Cantor") and Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") acted as Joint Bookrunners (Cantor and Canaccord, together being the "Joint Bookrunners"). Bacchus Capital Advisers acted as Financial Adviser.

ENQUIRIES:

Yellow Cake plc

Andre Liebenberg, CEO Carole Whittall, CFO Tel: +44 (0) 153 488 5200

Joint Bookrunner: Cantor

Graham Moylan James Mazur Tel: +001 416 350 3671

Joint Bookrunner and Nomad: Canaccord Genuity

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio Tel: + 44 (0) 207 523 8000

Financial Adviser: Bacchus Capital Advisers

Peter Bacchus Shea O'Callaghan Tel: +44 (0) 203 848 1640

Media & Investors: Powerscourt

Peter Ogden

Tel: +44 (0) 779 3 85 8211



Yellow Cake plc's registered office is located at: 3rd Floor, Liberation House, Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands JE1 2LH.

The information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/20 14. By the publication of this Announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company is Andre Liebenberg.

SOURCE Yellow Cake plc