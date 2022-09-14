Yeast Extract Market to Hit $2.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the Yeast Extract industry are Lesaffre Group, Angel Yeast, AB Mauri, Agrano Gmbh &Co. KG, and DSM.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Yeast Extract Market is estimated to be valued at more than USD 2.5 billion by 2030. Growing consumer preference for food products containing immunity-boosting ingredients and plant-based compounds is anticipated to drive the industry development.

Global Yeast Extract Market GMI

Rising health awareness and disposable income have shifted consumer interest towards organic ingredients and clean-label products. The rapid adoption of organic farming and the deployment of stringent regulations to monitor appropriate labeling will fuel the ingredient use across the food & beverage sector.

With a growing focus on sustainable dietary habits and enhancing food & nutrition security, organic food products have acquired a large consumer base in developed countries. Veganism, hormone-free/organic meat, sustainable seafood, and multi-grain confectionery are some of the prominent food trends emerging in countries such as the U.S., which will generate new business prospects for the yeast extract suppliers. According to the Organic Trade Association (OTA), the sales of organic products in the U.S. were up 12.4% in 2020, outpacing the USD 60 billion mark for the first time.

Speaking about the type of sources, the torula yeast extract market share is projected to go beyond USD 110 million by 2030, with rising use of the ingredient in pet foods and animal feed. Torula yeast provides a meat-like taste to pet foods and contains high levels of minerals & nutrients such as vitamin B, zinc, and amino acids. New advancements and R&D in the pet food sector have enabled the use of these extracts in the production of supplements for puppies.

In terms of the applications, the report bifurcates the yeast extract market share into animal feed, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others. The market share from pharmaceutical applications is estimated to be more than USD 500 million by 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population will pave the way for the growth of the healthcare sector. Brewer's yeast is often used in medicine to aid digestion and treat diabetes, myocardial infarction, heart failure, and multiple other health conditions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 341 pages with 388 market data tables & 49 figures & charts from the report, "Yeast Extract Market size by Technology (Autolyzed Yeast, Hydrolyzed Yeast (Enzymatic Decomposition)), Source (Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Torula Yeast), Form (Powder, Paste), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/yeast-extract-market

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) yeast extract market size is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 5% between 2022 and 2030. Key government initiatives to promote health and fitness, and the high prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity, will foster the demand for drugs and nutraceuticals. The high consumption of frozen food and bakery products in the Middle East region will create substantial demand for food & beverage products, influencing the yeast extract industry applications.

The competitive landscape of the global yeast extract market is inclusive of companies such as Sensient Technologies Corporation, Lallemand, Inc., DSM, Synergy Flavors, Biospringer, Thai Foods International Co., Ltd, Specialty Biotech, Ohly, Biorigin, Kohjin Life Sciences, Oriental Yeast, AB Mauri, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd., Leiber GmBH, Agrano GmbH & Co. KG, and PAULA Ingredients, among many others. These companies are improving their business foothold by launching best-in-class yeast products that suit end customer needs.

