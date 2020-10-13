YCIS Beijing Founder's Day Underscores 25 Years of Innovation and Commitment

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yew Chung International School of Beijing (YCIS Beijing) celebrated a landmark 25th anniversary and its Founder's Day on October 9, 2020. With a sports theme, the Honglingjin Campus hosted athletic, musical and academic events as students and teachers joined in to display their skills. The school is honoured to have been witness to China's rapid development over the last quarter century.

Dr Betty Chan Po-king, the CEO and School Supervisor of Yew Chung and Yew Wah (YCYW) schools, delivered an inspiring speech thanking staff for their dedication amid a highly disruptive pandemic. Said Dr Chan, "Our passion for education will continue to help us overcome unforeseen challenges." Students and staff members across the YCYW network in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Qingdao, Guangzhou, Tongxiang, Yantai, Rizhao, Shenzhen and Silicon Valley in the US, listened in and participated through a live steam.

The new Alumni Hall of Fame – established to recognise those who have made significant contributions to the community – stirred the imagination of younger students as they consider their own future paths to success.

The YCIS Beijing students had a fun-filled day participating in assorted sports activities. A 35-strong choir – drawn from Secondary students – showcased its considerable talent with performances of popular classics such as "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers and "Hey Jude" by The Beatles. The choir was accompanied by the school orchestra.

Founder's Day is celebrated on the second Friday of October each year to commemorate YCYW founder Madam Tsang Chor-hang and her bold forward-thinking vision for education when she started her first school in 1932. Over almost 90 years the group has been committed to its philosophy of holistic education that develops the "whole person" while combining the best of the East and the West.

Founded in 1995, YCIS Beijing is the second oldest international school in the capital. In 2016, the school became the first in the YCYW group to launch Learning Communities, innovative reinforcement of soft skills to prepare students for a balanced life and future success.

SOURCE Yew Chung International School of Beijing