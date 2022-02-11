Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, India gives a new lease of life to 31 Year-old Footballer from Uganda through L-VAD (Left Ventricular Assist Device)

After he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease along with severe Left Ventricular dysfunction, he has been through repeated hospital admissions in Uganda with complaints of breathlessness, swelling of bilateral lower limbs and abdominal distension. He was eventually diagnosed with ischemic cardiomyopathy and decided to travel to India for further treatment in November and was admitted at Yashoda Hospitals on December 13 th for worsening heart failure symptoms.

Multidisciplinary Team of doctors from Departments of Cardiology, Cardiothoracic, Heart and Lung mechanical assist device, evaluated the patient thoroughly and was planned for a left ventricular assist device as a destination therapy. The latest and most advanced modality of treatment (JARVIK 2000 SERIES) was offered at Yashoda Hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities, latest and advanced equipment. Mr. Okwara Joseph was successfully operated on 24th December 2021, got a new lease of life and was discharged on 28th January 2022 from Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, India.

JARVIK 2000 series is an advanced and latest LVAD device which serves as a destination therapy in Advance Heart failure patients giving a new lease of life to the patients with advanced stage heart failure. Yashoda Hospitals Director - Dr. Pavan Gorukanti added, "Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad has one of the best cardiac, heart and lung transplantation team in the world with matching infrastructure providing the best-in-class services, latest and best technologies and pioneers in performing the complex procedures."

About Yashoda Hospitals

Yashoda Hospitals has emerged as a preferred destination for medical value travel for patients across the globe, treating 1000s of patients from over 40 countries. The Group has been providing quality healthcare for 3 decades in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery. Currently operating with 3 independent hospitals with 2400 beds and an upcoming hospital which is expected to be one of the largest medical facilities in India; with a capacity of 2000 beds.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1744846/Yashoda_Hospital_Hyderabad.jpg

SOURCE Yashoda Group of Hospitals