Yardi UK Expands Coworking Leadership Team in London

Justin Harley brings shared space expertise to the global real estate technology firm

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi has announced that Justin Harley has joined the company's coworking leadership team. Harley joins Yardi coworking executives Tony Freeth and Gary Smith, who are leaders in the international coworking and business centre market.

Justin was previously the UK's executive producer for the Global Coworking Unconference Conference (GCUC) and brought the GCUC conference to London in 2018. GCUC is the industry's preeminent conference series. Prior to his work at GCUC, he founded Hubcreate, a business centre software provider, before the company was acquired by essensys.

"It's a privilege to be part of the coworking sector. The real estate industry has realized that coworking is not a fad or a blip. Coworking is the spark that was needed to revolutionize the real estate sector as we know it," said Harley, who will be the Yardi regional coworking director for UK and Ireland.

"I am excited to be part of an organization that will play a leading role in providing the technology to enable the sector to grow and provide even greater customer experiences," Harley said.

"Justin brings a wealth of coworking experience to Yardi," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "His knowledge of the coworking sector combined with his experience building a software business will be invaluable in positioning Yardi as this sector grows worldwide."

Find more information about Yardi's coworking solutions at yardikube.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg)





SOURCE Yardi