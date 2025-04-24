Kuwait-based real estate development company J3 has selected Yardi's real estate cloud-based platform to streamline residential operations and enhance property management

KUWAIT CITY, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J3, a consortium formed by Mabanee Company, National Industries Group, and Privatization Holding Company in collaboration between the Public Authority of Housing Welfare and Mabanee, is spearheading one of Kuwait's most ambitious sustainable real estate projects. With an investment of $500 million, their new development, Jaber Al Ahmad Residential City, spans 361,615 square meters of built-up area. It will feature 21 build to rent (BTR) residential buildings, designed to set new benchmarks in sustainable urban living.

J3 Selects Yardi to Manage Residential Real Estate in Kuwait

Serving as the backbone of J3's operations, Yardi® will integrate property management and financial processes into a single, unified platform. This centralised system will enable accurate financial reporting, simplify lease management and optimise daily workflows. With Yardi® Facility Management, J3 will streamline maintenance operations, extend asset longevity and help enhance the living experience for tenants. In addition, RentCafe® will empower J3 to efficiently manage maintenance requests, process rent payments and maintain clear, effective communication with clients.

"With Yardi's cloud technology, J3 is committed to transforming property management and redefining sustainable living in Kuwait," said Waleed Al Sharian, representing the J3 Consortium. "This property management solution will enable us to operate efficiently while delivering an unparalleled experience for our tenants."

"J3's innovative approach underscores its mission to deliver high-quality housing while championing sustainability and high levels of customer service in Kuwait's real estate sector," said Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "We are excited to be part of their journey toward transformation and sustained growth."

About J3

The Aventura - J3 project in Jaber Al-Ahmad embodies a future vision for development projects in Kuwait, as it is considered one of the sustainable community projects currently under construction within the partnership between the private and public sectors with a value of up to 154 million KD. Mabanee, along with an alliance that includes the National Industries Group and the Privatization Holding Company, is developing the project located within the development of Jaber Al-Ahmad City. For more information, visit mabanee.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

