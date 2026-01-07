Oxford Innovation Space Selects Yardi to Power its Nationwide Managed Workspace Portfolio of 30 Buildings

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® today announced that Oxford Innovation Space, one of the UK's leading operators of innovation centres and flexible workspaces, has selected a fully integrated suite of Yardi's cloud-based solutions.

With Yardi Kube® Space Management Pro, Yardi Kube Member App, Yardi Voyager®, Yardi® Procure to Pay, Yardi® Facility Manager, Yardi® Fixed Assets, and Yardi® Data Connect with direct integration to Microsoft® Power BI, Oxford Innovation Space can modernise operations, elevate customer experience, and support strategic growth across its national portfolio.

Oxford Innovation Space Selects Yardi Kube Space Management Software

By consolidating multiple systems into a single connected platform, Oxford Innovation Space will streamline operational and financial processes, deliver real-time reporting, improve data accuracy, and provide a seamless digital experience for customers. The deployment will also provide leadership teams, finance and operations with live KPIs, integrated dashboards and audit-ready reporting powered by Data Connect and Microsoft Power BI.

"Partnering with Yardi is a major step in our digital strategy," said Jo Stevens, managing director at Oxford Innovation Space. "As we continue to scale our innovation space portfolio, we need a platform that can deliver both operational efficiency and a seamless experience for our customers. Yardi's integrated technology allows us to manage everything from finance and facilities to workspace bookings, reporting and customer engagement in one place. This partnership puts us in a strong position to drive innovation and deliver even more value to the businesses we support across the country."

This implementation marks a milestone in Oxford Innovation Space's digital transformation, connecting finance, operations, procurement, and workspace management in a unified system. Furthermore, the customer app will deliver improved customer engagement by offering customers self-service access to booking tools, billing, support and community updates.

"We are delighted to welcome Oxford Innovation Space to the Yardi community", said Justin Harley, senior director for Yardi. "Flexible workspace operators increasingly recognise the need for connected systems that bring people, processes and data together. With Yardi's end-to-end platform, Oxford Innovation Space will gain actionable insights, unified reporting and scalable technology that empowers their teams and elevates the customer experience across the UK."

The rollout of the new platform has already begun and is scheduled to go live across Oxford Innovation Space's locations during 2026.

About Oxford Innovation Space

Oxford Innovation Space is the UK's largest provider of innovation centres and flexible workspace for growing businesses, supporting thousands of entrepreneurs and SMEs. For over 35 years, Oxford Innovation Space has helped ambitious companies thrive through specialist business support, flexible office and lab space, and innovation services. For more information, visit oxfordinnovationspace.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854372/Yardi_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5701417/Yardi_Logo.jpg