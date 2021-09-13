YARD FORCE Now Expand their Product Range into Robotic Home Cleaning with the AMIRO brand

YARD FORCE's overseas company, SUMEC UK further expands their product range with the R5 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner under the AMIRO brand. Convertible for vacuuming and mopping, available this September on Amazon.de.

The AMIRO R5 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner provides a superior clean in the smartest way:

With interchangeable 2-in-1 dust / water tank, allowing the robot to either vacuum or mop. LiDAR sensor, the most advanced technology for automatic obstacle avoidance and map generation. Up to 2500 Pa Suction Power, 91% Working Area Coverage, Clif Sensor prevents from dropping down from stairs, and multi-map storage capacity which is ultimately useful in house. When AMIRO R5 detects it's on a carpet, it automatically adjusts the suction of the vacuum power mode and switches back to lower power when on hardwood. Voice controlled through Amazon Alexa.

YORK, England, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMIRO, a leader in the Home Appliance Industry, today announces the launch of AMIRO R5 now available for consumer purchase on Amazon.de. Thanks to the most advanced technology "Automatic Carpet Boost" and LiDAR Sensors the robot allows for efficient cleaning while both mopping and vacuuming. It covers max. 280 sqm, is fitted with an interchangeable water tank and can easily switch from vacuum to mop, depending on user needs.