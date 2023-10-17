Yanggu, China: Urban Construction Toward Beauty

LIAOCHENG, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On October 12th, in Changyuan, located in Yanggu County, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province, many citizens led their children to play and exercise. Changyuan is divided into two parts due to the flow of the water system, covering an area of 100000 square meters and a green area of 67000 square meters. The park is adjacent to multiple large communities, radiating over 10000 people, truly becoming a "park at the doorstep of people's homes".

In recent years, Yanggu County has seized opportunities and increased investment, expanding the built-up area to 33.37 square kilometers, with green, cleaning, and heating areas reaching 9.73 million, 6.6 million, and 5.5 million square meters respectively, forming a "ten vertical and twelve horizontal" road framework. In the process of urban construction, Yanggu County takes the creation of a national county-level civilized city as the starting point, deeply implements the new urbanization strategy centered on people, pays more attention to improving urban quality, high starting point planning, high standard construction, and high-level management, continues to create exquisite and livable cities, and continues to promote social civilization construction in depth.

Yanggu County fully considers the needs of residents for cultural and cultural activities, spiritual civilization, and other aspects. It has scientifically arranged 29 "pocket parks" and green spaces "micro landscapes", created a number of leisure squares and theme parks, and achieved the life vision of citizens "seeing the scenery through windows, green through doors, and flowers when moving". Moreover, we advocate for "universal reading", vigorously build the "Book Fragrance Yanggu", invest 170 million yuan to plan and implement the county library and surrounding infrastructure renovation and improvement project, and build 11 urban study rooms with high standards, ranking first in the city in terms of quantity. The "15 minute reading circle" allows residents to fully enjoy the book fragrance.

Yanggu County has also planned and constructed basketball courts, badminton courts, and table tennis courts in a scientific manner, in conjunction with the existing amusement park square. It has coordinated and reasonably opened the playgrounds of primary and secondary schools in the urban area, providing fitness venues for the general public and creating a good atmosphere for national fitness.

