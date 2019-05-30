Yacht Sentinel Launches New Revolutionary Watercraft Boat Monitoring System

LONDON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yacht Sentinel Ltd, a leading UK-based boat-monitoring manufacturer, is pleased to announce the launch of Sentinel Point 2 ('SP2') - an intelligent boat monitoring system specifically designed to monitor ribs, jet skis, runabouts, fishing boats, outboards, trailers, dinghies, speedboats and small cuddy cabins.

SP2 operates on 3G/4G in over 170 countries to enable users to monitor a wide range of critical information concerning their craft. This includes a built-in tracker showing position, speed and course as well as battery voltage, tilt, shock and temperature data. SP2 will automatically send alerts if the craft leaves its location, the battery level drops below a certain level, there is a collision, or there is any unusual movement (e.g. tilt). SP2 is accessed by an easy to use app, is fully waterproof and easy to install. It is an essential piece of equipment for all small craft owners.

At a very affordable price of only £399 this is the cheapest product of its type available. It represents a flexible and innovative low-power monitoring solution providing welcome peace of mind to all small boat owners. It comes with 2 years warranty and is the only product with no subscription fees for the first two years and only £50 per year thereafter. Plus, SP2 can reduce insurance costs which means SP2 can effectively pay for itself over time.

Commenting on the launch, Romain Devismes, CEO of Yacht Sentinel, said: "Following the successful release of our popular Yacht Sentinel 6 product, our first wireless boat monitoring and security system last year, we are pleased to complement our offering with Sentinel Point 2 to meet the needs of small craft owners. This is an innovative plug and play product, accessed with a user-friendly app."

Plus, with the mobile app, SP2 users can easily manage hundreds of units under a single account, making the product an ideal fleet monitoring solution for charter firms and marinas. Users can also allow multiple other users to access their account, and control levels of access from read only to full admin rights.

Avinash Patel, Technical Development Manager at Yacht Sentinel, said: "We believe that listening to customer feedback is key to developing relevant technology to better serve their needs and to support growth in this industry. We listened and SP2 is the result. We recommend that potential customers create an account to test the app to see what SP2 can do."

