Yabx Launches World's First Gen AI Voice Engine to Drive Financial Literacy in Emerging Markets

New AI-powered voice engine bridges the gap between access and understanding in the credit journey

KAMPALA, Uganda, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yabx, a leading digital lending platform operating across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, has launched a groundbreaking Generative AI-powered voice solution aimed at boosting financial literacy and trust among underserved borrowers.

In markets where millions are accessing formal credit for the first time, the biggest challenge isn't just loan recovery—it's helping people understand credit. From repayment terms to interest rates and responsible borrowing, a lack of contextual education continues to widen the gap between access and agency.

To solve this, Yabx has built a Generative AI voice engine that goes beyond basic collections. Trained to communicate in natural, localized language, the AI engages borrowers in meaningful conversations—explaining financial terms, addressing repayment anxieties, and guiding users through their credit journey with empathy and clarity.

"Collections are a downstream problem. The real issue is literacy," said George Thomas, Chief Risk Officer at Yabx. "We're using Generative AI not just to call borrowers, but to educate them—at scale and with dignity."

Key Features of Yabx's AI-Driven Financial Literacy Engine:

Conversational Learning : AI explains loan terms, repayment schedules, and financial responsibilities in the borrower's own language and tone.

Intent-Based Conversations: Real-time detection of confusion, intent to repay, or distress, allowing the AI to tailor its response accordingly.

Scalable Financial Education: Thousands of borrowers can be engaged simultaneously, offering personalized, 24/7 financial guidance.

Respectful Interactions: Human-like voices and localized scripts reduce the stigma and anxiety often associated with debt communication.

: Human-like voices and localized scripts reduce the stigma and anxiety often associated with debt communication. Actionable Insights for Lenders: Institutions receive behavioral dashboards to track borrower comprehension and engagement.

Yabx's move signals a shift in how fintechs in emerging markets approach customer experience—not as a transactional process, but as an educational journey. By embedding financial literacy into every borrower interaction, Yabx is helping institutions build long-term trust, improve repayment behavior, and unlock true financial inclusion.

As the credit ecosystem grows more complex, tools like this Gen AI voice engine could become critical infrastructure—democratizing not just access to capital, but the understanding of it.