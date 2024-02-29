XTransfer Showcases Innovative AI Applications at Web Summit Qatar Enhancing financial inclusion for SMEs

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, made a presence with its innovative risk control technology at Web Summit Qatar. As a global renowned tech event, Web Summit debut in the Middle East Qatar with the theme of "Innovation, AI", attracting over 12,000 attendees from 120 countries.

Bill Deng, the Founder and CEO of XTransfer (Middle) Source: TradeTech Forum 2024

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, was invited to participate in two panels, delving into topics such as AI innovation applications and trends in FinTech development with industry peers. He also shared XTransfer's leading AI technology in financial payments and international trade.

Bill said: "As global B2B cross-border trade trends towards more fragmented transactions, the challenges in anti-money laundering risk control have become more prominent. XTransfer developed an AI-driven Anti Money Laundering (AML) risk control system. AI plays a critical role in resolving regulatory issues and facilitating connections in the global business landscape."

"By leveraging AI technology, we can not only help fight against the underground banking system, which enable banks serve SMEs easily, but also offer streamline processes and enhance compliance measures within our platform, It's a triple win situation." Bill added.

In addition to its applications in risk control, XTransfer has also offered SMEs AI based business tools. For example, the CRM system helps SMEs manage their clients, trade documents, trade records. The "AI Employee" can cover the roles of customer acquisition and marketing, etc. With the AI technology, XTransfer presents a remarkable opportunity for foreign trade to transition from a "high entry barrier" to a "zero entry barrier" industry.

"The trend of global trade globalization is irreversible, B2B is the next big thing, we believe that AI technology will play a key role in improving the efficiency of B2B cross-border trade. FinTech company should dare to expand, cautious to implement," said Bill.

