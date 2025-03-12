xTool Unveils Next Generation Apparel Printer, Surpasses $1 Million on Kickstarter in Just 1.5 Hours

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a leader in DIY laser engraving, announced its expansion with the Apparel Printer on Kickstarter. The campaign reached its funding goal in 1.5 hours and surpassed $1 million. Currently, xTool's Apparel Printer has raised approximately $4 million from more than 689 backers. This response marks the brand's successful entry into the Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing sector.

Reimagining Apparel Printing

Market research revealed three main pain points in traditional DTF printing: complex setup, limited fabric compatibility, and demanding maintenance. "Our users love apparel printing but are frustrated by existing options," said Jasen Wang, founder and CEO of xTool. "With the xTool Apparel Printer, anyone can create custom apparel instantly—just like printing a document at home." The printer addresses these issues with one-click operation and works on cotton, leather, polyester, and spandex, producing quality results on both dark and light fabrics. It's full-lifecycle auto-maintenance eliminates the tedious nozzle cleaning required by traditional printers.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Precision Printing

"To achieve exceptional color accuracy, we equipped it with an industrial-grade print head. The xTool Apparel Printer features the Epson I1600 Dual Head—usually found in high-end DTF printers costing over $10,000," said Howie Zhu, Product Director at xTool. "Combined with a 16MP AI Smart Camera for automatic calibration, the system ensures precision from the very first print."

xTool's Creative Space software enhances the experience by providing a platform for design optimization, image enhancement, and layout refinement, maximizing print quality while minimizing waste. This solution makes professional garment customization accessible to businesses, apparel professionals, and DIY enthusiasts alike.

Global Debut and Availability

With over 500,000 users customizing more than 80 million creative projects, xTool is expanding into apparel customization, enabling individuals and businesses to create high-quality garments with ease.

The xTool Apparel Printer will make its public debut at London's Retail Technology Show on April 2 (Booth Q58), offering attendees a hands-on experience. The official global launch is set for April 11, when it will become available for purchase worldwide on xTool.com.

About xTool

xTool is a leading manufacturer of laser cutters, engravers, and DIY tools. Founded in 2020 to make creation simple, xTool believes creativity knows no bounds and aims to fulfill the needs for creation by providing solutions combined of both innovative techniques and extraordinary user experience, For more information, visit xTool.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640039/image_818002_35145313.jpg