xSellco Releases the World's First Native Instagram Customer Support Integration

xSellco is committed to making customer interactions as simple and cost-efficient as possible. Centralizing all support issues regardless of where they originate and providing a single team interface takes the pain out of multi platform support.

The Instagram integration recognizes the importance of this platform to online sellers and the considerable level of engagement between buyers and sellers that's prevalent on the platform.

Instagrams's engagement rate is 10 times higher than Facebook, 54 times higher than Pinterest, and 84 times higher than Twitter

As most online retailers who sell on Instagram are aware, the comment section is prime selling space. Providing shipping and order information proactively, or highlighting certain features of the item can help convert sales as well as responding to questions. eDesk 's Instagram integration makes this type of engagement considerably easier and maintains xSellco's commitment to helping its clients to sell more, as well as simplifying support.

xSellco CEO, Ray Nolan, said "We've worked hard to get an integration out to our customers as soon as Instagram allowed. It's already a destination of choice for many buyers and we wanted to leverage our platform to make sure sellers could support at scale within eDesk rather than having to use the rather clunky process that existed natively within Instagram."

