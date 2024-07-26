DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare is proud to announce a strategic partnership with two renowned global exhibition organizations, ACE Group and Genesis Global Exhibitions. This collaboration will establish ACE Group and Genesis Global Exhibitions as the official media partners for XRP Healthcare and XRP Healthcare Magazine until July 2025.

XRP Healthcare Secures Major Media Partnership with Global Exhibition Titans

This landmark partnership ensures enhanced visibility and engagement for XRP Healthcare and its magazine at key global events where investors and healthcare communities converge. With this collaboration, XRP Healthcare aims to strengthen its presence and influence in the international healthcare sector, spanning multiple continents.

Kain Roomes, CEO at XRP Healthcare said:

"Our partnership with ACE Group and Genesis Global Exhibitions will significantly enhance the visibility of XRP Healthcare Magazine. This increased exposure will help us connect with industry leaders and innovators, driving the value and impact of XRP Healthcare."

ACE Group has solidified its reputation as one of India's leading exhibition organizers, with over eight years of experience in the industry. ACE Group has orchestrated more than 60 international trade fairs across 20+ countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, America, and Oceania. With a vast global network and local partners on almost every continent, ACE Group is dedicated to delivering top-tier trade services and meeting exhibitor expectations.

Based in New Delhi, India, Genesis Global Exhibitions boasts over three years of expertise in promoting and organizing trade exhibitions worldwide. With experience in over 20 international trade fairs across 10+ countries in MENA, ASEAN, GCC, and Asia, Genesis Global Exhibitions is committed to fostering business growth and opportunities for its clients.

This partnership positions XRP Healthcare at the forefront of major players and innovators in the healthcare space. By being present at these pivotal events, XRP Healthcare gains direct access to influential leaders, decision-makers, and trailblazers within the industry. This exposure will facilitate smoother transitions into real-world business applications, driving meaningful collaborations and advancements.

Laban Roomes, Business Development Officer for XRP Healthcare, stated:

"This partnership with ACE Group and Genesis Global Exhibitions marks a significant milestone for XRP Healthcare. By aligning ourselves with such esteemed exhibition organizers, we are poised to connect with key innovators and decision-makers in the healthcare industry. This will not only boost our market presence but also accelerate our integration into real-world business, ultimately benefiting our entire ecosystem."

Whitney Lynn, Chairman of XRP Healthcare, added:

"We are thrilled to collaborate with ACE Group and Genesis Global Exhibitions. Their expertise and global reach in organizing premier healthcare exhibitions will provide XRP Healthcare with unparalleled opportunities to showcase our innovations and engage with leading stakeholders. This strategic alliance is set to drive substantial growth and value for our brand."

As part of this partnership, ACE Group and Genesis Global Exhibitions will undertake the following responsibilities:

Exhibition Booth/Stand: Provide a dedicated booth for XRP Healthcare Magazine at the Malaysia Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2024.

Promotional Visibility: Display the XRP Healthcare logo prominently on all promotional materials for the Malaysia Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2024 as an official media partner.

Media Facilitation: Arrange interviews for the XRP Healthcare media team with selected event participants.

Event Participation: XRP Healthcare will also serve as the media partner for ACE Group's upcoming events, including:

- Philippine Pharma and Healthcare Expo (February 2025)

- Uganda Pharma and Med Lab Expo (April 2025)

- PharmHealth South Africa Expo (July 2025)

Magazine Distribution: Ensure distribution of XRP Healthcare Magazine at events, even in the absence of the XRP Healthcare team.

About XRP Healthcare:

With a focus on the African market, XRP Healthcare is committed to improving healthcare delivery through strategic mergers and acquisitions of private healthcare facilities. The company aims to enhance the quality of healthcare services and provide better access to medication and support for communities in need.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469548/XRP_Healthcare_Partnership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365357/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg