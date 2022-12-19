Xperi Connected Car Group Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the Second Year in a Row

Industry Endorses Xperi with Leadership Award

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently conducted research on the connected car in-cabin media industry and, after an extensive evaluation, recognized Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) with the 2022 North America Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Xperi offers a wide range of entertainment technology products and solutions through its best-in-class brands and partnerships, such as TiVo®, DTS®, HD Radio™ and IMAX® Enhanced.

Xperi Inc. Award

Xperi's extensive product portfolio, including radio, audio, video, imaging, content, and metadata solutions, contributes to its strategic depth, enabling simple integration, flexible deployments, and scalability. Xperi's connected car group delivers a fully immersive connected media platform and in-car safety through its entertainment and in-cabin sensing solutions DTS AutoStage™ and DTS AutoSense™, positioning it as a leader for in-cabin experience innovation. Xperi's personalized, infotainment-rich in-cabin experience solutions are revolutionizing entertainment, safety, and comfort in the connected car.

Director of Consulting, Mobility at Frost & Sullivan, Niranjan Manohar, noted, "Xperi offers one of the most complete and immersive entertainment experiences in the automotive space because of its foundation built on decades of in-vehicle infotainment expertise. Xperi's continuously evolving solutions and development are paving the infotainment roadmap."

Xperi is actively shaping the direction of the connected car industry through its technical expertise and quality focus which is designed to meet specific automotive requirements including ISO9001 certification. The company has a reputable history of infotainment through its HD Radio platform, which is the North American digital radio broadcast standard.

"It's a great privilege to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan two years in a row," said Jeff Jury, Xperi senior vice president and general manager, Connected Car. "We're motivated by developing products and services that create best-in-class in-cabin experiences for our customers. We're dedicated to evolving and advancing our technology offerings to meet the needs of automakers and end consumers, and know our future is bright."

"Xperi leverages over 20 years of experience working closely with the automotive industry to meet customer needs while also tapping into key growth opportunities. The company develops and implements its infotainment strategy with customers in mind, securing its position as a trusted partner and market leader," added John Sisemore, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst. "With its strong overall performance, Xperi once again earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the connected car in-cabin media industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands and partnerships (DTS®, HD Radio™, IMAX® Enhanced, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. and its affiliated companies and partners in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

Frost & Sullivan, Kristen Moore

P: 1.210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

Xperi, Allyse Sanchez

E: allyse.sanchez@xperi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970810/Xperi_Inc__Award_Frost_Sullivan.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan