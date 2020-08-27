Xojo 2020 Release 1 Now Available; Includes New Web Framework, PDF Support

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the company that has enabled over 400,000 developers to build native cross-platform applications, today announced the availability of Xojo 2020 Release 1. Xojo is an integrated rapid application development environment and programming language for making apps for the desktop (macOS, Windows and Linux), web, iOS, and Raspberry Pi. With over 347 changes and improvements, this release adds the highly anticipated new web framework, which adds modern-looking new controls, automatic session restoring and automatic reconnection, amongst many other new features. Developing web apps with Xojo now provides a much faster and more robust user experience.

Xojo is the best environment for professional developers, citizen developers and hobbyists alike. Xojo applications compile to machine code for greater performance and security. Xojo uses native controls, so apps look and feel right on each platform. Since one set of source code can be used to support multiple platforms, development is significantly faster than traditional tools. Xojo comes with a drag and drop user interface builder and one straightforward programming language for development.

"Ten years ago we released Web Framework 1.0 making web app development faster and easier than ever before," commented Xojo Founder and CEO Geoff Perlman. "With Xojo 2020r1 we have taken web development to the next level with Web Framework 2.0, a ground-up rewrite that utilizes both the most modern web technologies and takes advantage of all that modern browsers have to offer. Web Framework 2.0 provides a robust foundation upon which to rapidly build highly reliable and responsive web apps."

"Xojo's Web 2.0 enables everyone to develop beautiful and powerful responsive web applications in the shortest time possible," commented Hanif Saad, a Xojo developer."

"After initial testing I quickly recognized the great performance gain Xojo Web 2.0 brings to our application," commented Andreas Reichmann, a Xojo developer at inoxision GmbH. "Transitioning to Web 2.0 was easier than we had expected. The backend code could be taken over almost completely without changes and the user interface was redesigned based on the new controls. The performance gain, especially with many concurrent sessions, is huge and allows a fluent user experience, with a very modern look and feel."

Some of the new features in Web Framework 2.0 include:

More responsive and robust web apps

Controls now have an all new modern look and feel

New controls added include AudioPlayer, Breadcrumb, Pagination, DatePicker, ComboBox, Chart, PagePanel, TabPanel

HTTP/1.1 Compliant Server

Support for Bootstrap themes

Two layout modes: Fixed and Flex

FileUploader has been rewritten and is more flexible

Server connection monitor that keeps an eye on the server connection so a user can see dialogs with custom trouble messages

Xojo Cloud is Xojo's one click cloud hosting solution for hosting Xojo web apps. Xojo Cloud is secure, easy and maintenance-free. Xojo Cloud has been updated for web applications developed with this release.

Xojo Cloud New Features:

Automatic load balancing to support more users

Apps are now 64-bit standalone applications

Xojo Cloud allows you to point domains at individual applications

Xojo 2020 Release 1 also includes updates and features for other platforms, including:

Generate PDFs using standard graphics commands

XojoScript has been updated to support API 2.0

Save and load compiled XojoScript to save compilation time between application sessions when your scripts don't change

Draw your own custom headers for the Desktop listbox

Large text projects load much faster

The Linux IDE can now use OS theme control heights automatically

HTMLViewer improvements including JavaScriptRequestEvent to allow communication with the browser

Xojo 2020 Release 1 is available at https://www.xojo.com/download. Xojo is free to use for learning and development. For information on pricing and licensing options, please visit https://www.xojo.com/store.

