XO AND LACURE ANNOUNCE LATEST MEMBERS' OFFER WITH AN IDYLLIC WINTER GETAWAY TO THE FRENCH ALPS

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their exclusive partnership, leading private jet provider XO and Lacure are offering XO Members a unique experience to explore the French Alps with a luxury stay in a picturesque private chalet in the heart of Val Thorens, France.

The experience is the latest Members' opportunity from the exclusive travel partnership between XO and Lacure to provide the world's most discerning travelers effortless access to incomparable private luxury escapes across the globe.

Lacure

The ski in, ski out chalet offers eight bedrooms, staff, and a driver with a Mercedes minivan inside the resort, as well as access to dogsledding, ice diving, heli-skiing, paragliding, and snake-sledging.

Lynn Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer at XO said: "This is a perfect new offering as part of our Lacure partnership ahead of a busy ski season for our Members looking to travel to the French Alps this winter. With Lacure, our Members can experience and explore many of the globe's greatest destinations, like Val Thorens, in a most luxurious way, while XO provides seamless travel with an equally unparalleled in-flight experience."

XO is revolutionizing global access to private aviation through its innovative membership options, unique shared flight model, and groundbreaking mobile app technology. With XO, private flyers can choose to book an entire private jet, individual seats on a shared flight, or crowdfund with family and friends — all with efficiency, transparency, and ease through XO's innovative app technology or a dedicated XO Aviation Advisor.

The XO network of over 2,400 aircraft encompasses the full spectrum of cabin sizes including long-range, and super-long-range aircraft. Each aircraft includes exemplary signature service and private dining with seasonal menu selections created alongside Michelin-star-trained chefs and many of the world's most renowned restaurants.

Brandon Weaver, Lacure's Chief Commercial Officer said: "We are incredibly excited to partner with XO and introduce their Members to some of the world's most exclusive homes and travel destinations. For those planning a ski season getaway, there is little that compares to a fully-appointed chalet in the heart of the French Alps. This partnership with XO gives us the opportunity to provide that 'once-in-a-lifetime' unforgettable experience".

Every Lacure villa experience is hand-crafted by its concierge team, from travel planning to local destination reservations and on-the-ground care. Each traveler receives a personalized itinerary, access to custom services, and in-villa, world-class staff to ensure a seamless experience.

In addition to offering this incredible winter getaway, the XO and Lacure partnership provides seamless private access to exceptional stays on the islands of Turks and Caicos and Anguilla, in Cabo San Lucas, and in Jackson Hole, as well as other properties in Lacure's extensive portfolio across the globe.

XO Members can receive unique benefits when they book a private jet and Lacure package, including complimentary ground transportation, personalized experiences such as private chefs and fitness instructors, concierge credits, and complimentary access to the Lacure Insider Membership Program.

About XO:

XO is defining the future of travel and revolutionizing global access to private aviation through its unique shared flight offering, Membership, elevated service, and groundbreaking technology. XO is part of Vista, the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light flying solutions to cover all key aspects of private aviation. XO clients have access to aircraft covering a full spectrum of cabin classes through the XO app or a dedicated Aviation Advisor. For more information, visit www.flyxo.com

About Lacure:

Lacure offer the luxury of an authentic five-star hotel and the exclusivity of a private villa to deliver exceptional service with ultimate privacy and unparalleled personalisation.

Each Lacure experience is hand-crafted by the Lacure concierge team - from planning through local destination reservations, and on-the-ground care. Each traveler receives a personalised itinerary, access to custom services, and in-villa, world-class staff to ensure your experience is seamless. For more information, visit www.lacurevillas.com

Notes:

XO and Lacure are independent contractors and XO neither supervises nor controls the actions of Lacure, nor makes any expressed or implied representations as to facilities or services made available by Lacure. Member agrees that XO shall not be liable for any negligent or intentional acts or omissions, loss, damage, injury or delay to Member and/or Member's property in connection with the provision of benefits by Lacure. XO reserves the right to change, suspend, or terminate any of the Lacure benefits at any time. Lacure benefits are subject to availability. Additional terms and conditions apply. To learn more, please contact your Aviation Advisor. Fla. Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976883/Lacure.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699207/Logo_RGB_crop_Logo.jpg

SOURCE XO