XNK presents at the 8th Innate Killer Summit in La Jolla, San Diego

HUDDINGE, Sweden, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB today announced its extensive participation at the 8th Annual Innate Killer Summit in La Jolla, San Diego, CA, March 28-30.

The Annual Innate Killer Summit is the largest and leading technical, industry-focused, end-to-end innate immune cell therapy meeting to explore frontiers in immunobiology, genetic modification, clinical translation, scalable manufacturing, cryopreservation, and CMC. Over 200 experts from both pharmaceutical industry and academia participate to advance the clinical and phase development of NK, macrophage, γδT and NKT cell therapies for liquid and solid tumors.

On March 29, XNK's CMO Peter Hovstadius, M.D., Ph.D. will discuss the potential risks and benefits of repeat dosing in NK cell therapy.

On March 29, XNK's Head of Manufacturing and Engineering Paul Do, will discuss how a tailor-made in-house GMP facility can provide a fast track to ensure efficient process development and robust manufacturing capability.

On March 30, there is a panel discussion with the title 'What does the future of innate therapies look like? Is it out-patient care?'. Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK, will discuss this important topic with Daniel Teper CEO at Cytovia Therapeutics and Peter Flynn, COO at Artiva Bio.

"We are very excited to have been invited to participate at this prestigious conference. Discussing key topics like clinical development aspects, manufacturing processes as well as the future landscape of NK-cell therapies shows that XNK is at the forefront of NK cell therapy today," said Johan Liwing, CEO.

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

