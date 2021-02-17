XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments

Market leader in the Risk-Based Vulnerability Management space, Israeli company more than doubled the number of clients despite pandemic challenges

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning leader in Attack-Centric Risk Exposure Prioritization, today announced a successful 2020, achieving over 160% growth in bookings. In addition, the company more than doubled its number of clients worldwide and beefed up its staff over the last 12 months.

This growth was driven by significant upgrades to the XM Cyber platform, massive growth in new channel partnerships, and an expansion of the company's leadership team.

XM Cyber was recognized as a "Cool Vendor" in Gartner's "Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence" report, the analyst firm's research designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services. XM Cyber also received several prestigious industry awards, including the Black Unicorn Award, granted to cybersecurity companies with the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value.

"XM Cyber Platform helps companies address the pinnacle of all cyber security investments, knowing precisely whether mission-critical business assets are secure, and provides contextual prioritization and remediation to quickly close any security gaps," said Noam Erez, CEO and co-founder, XM Cyber. "This promise has struck a chord with companies of all sizes and industries, as evidenced by our year-over-year growth even in the face of a devastating global health crisis."

Erez says new cyber risks are threatening business-sensitive systems across hybrid-cloud environments, and hackers are increasingly leveraging vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, undermanaged credentials, and legitimate user activities that can be exploited.

"The XM Cyber Platform gives me the peace of mind to know, anytime, whether HPA's business-critical IT assets are at risk. Our Security and IT Operations process for patching vulnerable assets became clear and predictable, making it possible to prioritize the risks to our most critical assets based on attack graphs. This allows us to run tests with no risk of disruption to production -- a critical attribute in port operations," said Jens Meier, CEO, Hamburg Port Authority.

New Product Capabilities Beyond Breach and Attack Simulation

The latest release of the XM Cyber Platform gives customers the ability to identify where their hybrid-cloud network is exposed to attacks, providing additional context to aid in prioritization. The continuous attack simulation goes beyond security control validation by combining all potential attack paths with other relevant security risk data such as CVEs, misconfigurations and credentials misuse.

Through integrations with endpoint protection platforms, SOAR and cloud vendor solutions, XM Cyber adds even more context to existing alerts creating a full attack-centric exposure prioritization platform. By continuously running risk-free in an organization's on-premise, cloud or hybrid production environment, the XM Cyber Platform exposes attack paths that go unnoticed by other security controls. The accompanying, detailed remediation advice directs security and network teams and prioritizes their actions based on the criticality of the assets, the associated attack vectors and choke points.

XM Cyber released several major product updates to its Attack-Centric Exposure Prioritization platform in 2020, including:

Attack-Based Vulnerability Management - Customers can optimize their remediation strategy by using attack data to add context to alerts and incidents. Using attack simulation in conjunction with vulnerability scanning, XM Cyber delivers the next generation in vulnerability management.

Cloud Attack Simulation - Customers can test their security postures using simulated Azure and AWS attacks, including hybrid attack scenarios. XM Cyber allows organizations to gain full visibility into potential attacks across by continuously applying risk-free attack simulation across your cloud environment.

Management Dashboard - The new dashboard, combined with enhanced reporting, makes it simple for businesses to quickly garner a high-level understanding of their environment and drill down for remediation options. XM Cyber's dashboard offers flexible assessments with an unlimited number of scenarios and configurations, displays results with actionable, at-a-glance information, reveals changes in security ratings and highlights at-risk assets.

Hybrid-cloud - If you are assessing your on-prem risk separately from your cloud risk, you have no way of knowing what risks they pose to each other. XM Cyber closes the loop between on-prem and cloud risk assessment. Attackers are leveraging a mix of classical attack techniques with other methods that are unique to the cloud. This is a major concern for organizations today, as is evident by the recent updating of the MITRE ATT&CK framework to include cloud-specific attack techniques. XM Cyber offers the first and only solution that can identify and recommend remediation for hybrid environment risks.

New Leadership Team Members

The company is also growing its leadership bench for 2021 with five key appointments:

URI LEVY , Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Field Operation

, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Field Operation SHAUL EFRAIM , Senior Vice President, Marketing

, Senior Vice President, Marketing GARY FISCHER , Vice President, Sales Americas

, Vice President, Sales Americas MIKE HEREDIA , Vice President, Sales EMEA & APAC

, Vice President, Sales EMEA & APAC LIOR BARAK , Chief Financial Officer

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is the global leader in Attack-Centric Risk Prioritization, which is also known as Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM). The XM Cyber platform enables companies to rapidly respond to cyber risks affecting their business-sensitive systems by continuously finding new exposures, including exploitable vulnerabilities and credentials, misconfigurations, and user activities. XM Cyber constantly simulates and prioritizes the attack paths putting mission-critical systems at risk, providing context-sensitive remediation options. XM Cyber helps to eliminate 99% of the risk by allowing IT and Security Operations to focus on the 1% of the exposures before they get exploited to breach the organization's "crown jewels" – its critical assets. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

