Xinhua Silk Road: Yili Jinlingguan wins international innovation award in UK

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

25 Nov, 2019, 01:56 GMT

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinlingguan, an infant formula milk powder brand of Chinese dairy giant Yili, won the "2019 Infant Milk Powder Formula Innovation Award" Wednesday for its high-end organic product Seine Mouiller at Food Matters Live, a leading food event of the world.

Yili Jinlingguan won the 2019 Infant Milk Powder Formula Innovation Award at Food Matters Live 2019.
Yili Jinlingguan won the 2019 Infant Milk Powder Formula Innovation Award at Food Matters Live 2019.
Award Winning product: Jinlingguan Seine Mouiller
Award Winning product: Jinlingguan Seine Mouiller
Yili Jinlingguan won the 2019 Infant Milk Powder Formula Innovation Award at Food Matters Live 2019. Award Winning product: Jinlingguan Seine Mouiller

As one of the most authoritative, extensive and internationally influential high-end food events in Europe, the Food Matters Live of the United Kingdom has brought together food companies from all over the world. More than 20,000 experts gathered this year in London to discuss on the development and future of healthy food industry.

"Seine Mouiller" originates in Mongolian, meaning "best ranch". Once launched, the brand has been widely favored by market and industry experts, with more strict product standards, less manual intervention and more stringent control system.

The major reason why Seine Mouiller could stand out from many of the world's leading food brands Wednesday lies in its differentiated recipes and innovations. In addition to the 132-year-old Danish organic ranch as its exclusive source of milk, Seine Mouiller revolutionarily adds BID compound probiotics combination and GOS + FOS probiotics combination, together with the innovative α + β protein combination, helping babies to better absorb nutrition.

Yili has been a pioneer in breast milk research since 2003. In 2007, it set up a special database, which has so far accumulated millions of data on breast milk nutrients. In 2014, it created an R&D center with the Wageningen University in the Netherlands, known as "Food Valley", which has been upgraded to be Yili Innovation Center Europe in 2017, marking a milestone of its milk research and formula improvement.

In the future, Yili will stick to innovation as the core, continue to focus on quality and resources, drive the high-quality development of Chinese infant milk powder industry, and strive to construct "a global healthy ecology".

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309553.html?from=singlemessage&isappinstalled=0 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034210/Yili_Jinlingguan_award.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034209/Jinlingguan_Seine_Mouiller.jpg  

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: LONGi president expresses confidence in PV...

Xinhua Silk Road: Chery's all-new Tiggo8 wins C-NCAP five-star...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Xinhua Silk Road: Yili Jinlingguan wins international innovation award in UK

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

25 Nov, 2019, 01:56 GMT