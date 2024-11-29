Xinhua Silk Road: Micro-documentaries depicting people-centered governance initiatives released

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of micro-documentaries titled "the People's City in Jing'an" has been released, showcasing real stories about the district's initiatives in urban construction, governance, and development in Shanghai.

The series also highlights vivid practices of Jing'an in implementing the concept of a people-centered city.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343370.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569899/video.mp4