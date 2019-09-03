Xinhua Silk Road: Chery Tiggo8 makes debut in Saudi Arabia auto show

Making its debut along with the exhibition of Chery's other three models including Tiggo7, Tiggo2 and Arrizo6, Tiggo8 had Mr. Yasser, the CEO of Chery's Saudi Arabia General Distributor Al Yemin Group, GM Mr. Waleed, as well as other Chery representatives present at the launch ceremony, and is expected to hit Saudi Arabia market officially at the end of October.

As for the new model, Tiggo8 carries on the Tiggo family signature designs such as H.D.S water flow body line, tiger-crouching front and tiger-eye lamps, while being embedded with more international elements thanks to lead designer Kevin Rice, the former BMW designer.

Positioned as a family SUV, the new model stands out with a 4,700mm-long body and a trunk as spacious as 1,930L, tailor-made for the high demand for family-use vehicles in the Saudi Arabia market.

Besides the practical considerations, visitors at the auto show were also fascinated by Tiggo8's luxurious interior decoration such as wood, piano board, chrome and leather seats. Moreover, the model provides 2.0T+9CVT platinum power combination, 10.25-inch UHD touch screen, sensing electric tailgate, Bosch 9.3 ESP, and 0.92m2 super-large panoramic sunroof to level up vehicle life for Saudi Arabia families.

