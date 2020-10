Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia

Featured activities such Team-3 (T3) series competition, all-terrain vehicle grand prix, rock climbing race, Mongolian wrestling championship, electronic music event, helicopter tour, carnival event, and drone show will be launched during this year's festival, which is scheduled to conclude on October 5.

To provide tourists with worry-free safe travel experience, the Alxa Festival this year has set up special working groups for epidemic prevention and control, environmental protection and security guarantee. The local government has also put in place epidemic response plan and emergency plan.

Joint efforts should be made to protect the desert environment and craft the Alxa Festival into a green, ecologically friendly and healthy off-road carnival, said Liu Zhiqiang, secretary of the Party Committee of Alxa Left Banner.

Fblife.com will strive to make the Alxa Festival an ideal base of its club members and build the Alexa League into the world's most wanted destination for hosting off-road event, said Xin Hua, founder of the Fblife.com.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316616.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1306667/15th_Alxa_Festival.jpg

Related Links

https://en.imsilkroad.com



SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road