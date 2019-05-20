XII Astana Economic Forum Held in Nur-Sultan

The theme of the AEF was "Inspiring growth: people, cities, economies". The world has entered a new era of the fourth industrial revolution: natural resources and geographic locations are no longer a priority. Instead, the 'technological efficiency' of the economy, the level of urban development and the quality of human capital now take precedence. The success of the state in the modern world is determined by the readiness of government institutions and citizens for a new reality.

This year's AEF was unprecedented. In two days, over 5600 delegates from 74 countries have participated in the forum, and more than 50 sessions and events took place – these were record numbers for the 12-year history of the AEF. Furthermore, for the first time, students and youth had the opportunity to take part in AEF Talks and meet 20 Nobel laureates and 30 high-level foreign political figures. Also for the first time, a round table was held with the participation of the International Monetary Fund for Ministers of Finance and governors of the central banks of the countries and the first Kazakhstan forum on the UN sustainable development goals.

