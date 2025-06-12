XGIMI Releases MoGo 4 Series In Style: Big Screen Energy, Purse-Sized Design

The MoGo 4 Series is your new go-everywhere, vibe-anytime entertainment essential.

PARIS, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI , the award-winning innovator in projector and laser TV technology, today announces the groundbreaking launch of its latest portable projectors, the MoGo 4 and MoGo 4 Laser. Engineered to resonate with tech-savvy Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen A, the MoGo 4 Series delivers cutting-edge technology and a bold, fashion-forward design, redefining the portable entertainment landscape.

The MoGo 4 Series blends portability, power, and style in a sleek, coffee-cup-sized form factor—ready to transform any space into an immersive entertainment experience. Ideal for everything from glamping weekends to rooftop film nights, MoGo 4 projectors debut a built-in battery, an exciting addition from the previous generation. Unveiled at a media launch event in Paris, the new MoGo 4 models were showcased with live demos, hands-on filter experiences, and immersive sound-and-light installations that brought their lifestyle-first design to life. Both models are iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 winners, underscoring their meticulous build and bold design.

"We saw an opportunity to reinvent what a portable projector could be—not just for watching, but for setting a mood, creating a space, even transforming a selfie," said Apollo Zhong, CEO of XGIMI. "The MoGo 4 Series isn't just portable—it's expressive. While others shrink projectors, we added more: filters, speakers, and design. It lives in your bag, but also in your vibe."

MoGo 4 – Your All-in-One Vibe Machine

The MoGo 4 projector delivers stunning 1080p Full HD visuals enhanced by 450 ISO Lumens brightness, enabling vibrant, detailed projections up to 120 inches (3 metres). Other key features include:

Harman/Kardon Audio: Integrated dual 6W Harman/Kardon speakers for crystal-clear 360° audio.

Effortless pull-up activation, auto keystone correction, and full 360° rotation, allowing users to quickly project on any surface. Infrared Mini Remote: Included ultra-compact remote with quick, intuitive controls.

For easy carry and style customisation. Magnetic Creative Filters: Comes with a Sunset filter to set the mood; others available include: Ripple : Reflects soft, wave-like motion for a meditative feel. Dreamscape : Washes the room in ethereal and dynamic colour hues. Lunar : Adds a soft, moonlit blue tone for calming nighttime use.

Comes with a Sunset filter to set the mood; others available include: Gesture Control: Switch filters with a simple wave of the hand in front of the lens.

Switch filters with a simple wave of the hand in front of the lens. Ambient Speaker Mode: Turns the MoGo 4 into a standalone Bluetooth speaker with reactive light pulses that sync with your music.

Turns the MoGo 4 into a standalone Bluetooth speaker with reactive light pulses that sync with your music. Extended Playtime: Up to 2.5 built-in hours of video playback ( Eco Mode ) or up to 6 hours of music without stand; up to 5 hours of video with PowerBase Stand.

MoGo 4 Laser – Premium Performance and Style

Taking portable entertainment to new heights, the MoGo 4 Laser brings cinema-grade triple-laser technology to portable projectors for the first time, delivering flagship-level visuals in a sleek, compact design:

Advanced Laser Display: Featuring triple laser technology with an impressive 550 ISO Lumens and industry-leading 110% BT.2020 color gamut, with 1000:1 native contrast ratio delivering exceptional clarity, vibrancy, and depth.

Featuring triple laser technology with an impressive 550 ISO Lumens and industry-leading 110% BT.2020 color gamut, with 1000:1 native contrast ratio delivering exceptional clarity, vibrancy, and depth. Infrared Mini Remote: Included ultra-compact remote with quick, intuitive controls.

For easy carry and style customisation. Complete Creative Filter Suite: Includes all four magnetic filters (Sunset, Ripple, Lunar, Dreamscape) to tailor your environment.

Includes all four magnetic filters (Sunset, Ripple, Lunar, Dreamscape) to tailor your environment. Gesture Control: Instantly switch filter modes or vibe settings with a wave.

A premium finish, exclusive lens print, and transparent base with illuminated power light. Metal Side Rail: Brushed aluminium detailing provides both structural reinforcement and a refined visual edge.

Seamless Integration and Connectivity

Both projectors feature built-in Google TV with licensed Netflix support, along with WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI (ARC), and USB ports, ensuring easy access to your favourite content and seamless integration into any setting.

Accessorize Your Experience

Portability shouldn't come at the cost of experience—and with MoGo 4, it doesn't. It's not just compact. It's powerful, playful, and personal. Custom MoGo 4 accessories enhance the portable entertainment setup:

PowerBase Stand: Quickly attaches with a magnetic connector, providing a sturdy base and doubling playtime with a 20,000mAh built-in power bank.

Quickly attaches with a magnetic connector, providing a sturdy base and doubling playtime with a 20,000mAh built-in power bank. XGIMI Outdoor Screen: Lightweight and portable, setting up in 60 seconds to provide a wrinkle-free 70-inch display—perfect for garden viewing.

Pricing and Availability

The MoGo 4 Series is available for purchase today in two configurations. For more information, see our press kit here .

MoGo 4: £509 on XGIMI.com and Amazon

£509 on and MoGo 4 Laser: £679 on XGIMI.com and Amazon

£679 on and Bundle Options: MoGo 4 + PowerBase Stand: £579 MoGo 4 Laser + PowerBase Stand + Outdoor Screen : £799



About XGIMI

Since 2013, XGIMI has revolutionized home and portable entertainment with award-winning projectors and laser TVs, combining advanced technology with user-friendly designs. Partnering with industry leaders like Google and Harman Kardon, XGIMI continues to set new standards in immersive audio-visual experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705663/image_5030946_21228404.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705098/Logo.jpg