XUZHOU, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Technician College (the College), the vocational school of leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG Machinery ("XCMG," 000425.SZ), has received a letter of appreciation from its Indonesian dealer, PT. Global Machine Tools (GMT), whom highly commended XCMG's innovative overseas service engineer training system, underscoring its effectiveness in enhancing technical expertise and service capabilities in the region.

XCMG Technician College: A Global Workshop Cultivating Elite Industry Talents

On December 1, 2024, XCMG launched a service engineer training program in Indonesia. Over 30 students completed a one-month course on mining truck and excavator operation at the College, earning intermediate worker certificates.

"XCMG Technician College is dedicated to advancing localized talent training in alignment with XCMG's global strategy. Our elite professionals empower the group and its partners, helping customers operate equipment more efficiently to meet diverse engineering needs that to drive the transformation of the construction machinery industry," said Kong Xiaohui, Dean Assistant of XCMG Technician College.

Amid rapid urbanization in emerging markets and aging infrastructure upgrades across developed economies, cultivating overseas talent has become essential to delivering premium services and advancing the industry toward the high-end global value chain.

The College has been rolling programs to train talents with skills that are in line with international standards, the over 20 overseas training programs now cover 25 countries of the Belt and Road Initiative and empowers more than 3,000 talents, including but not limited to:

The "Blue Sea Elite" young technician training program, launched in August 2021 in partnership with Erfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) and Erfurt educational center in Germany , has trained over 400 students of 13 classes;

in partnership with Erfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) and Erfurt educational center in , has trained over 400 students of 13 classes; The overseas service engineer program has empowered more than 400 talents for global business since 2021;

The overseas delivery manager and product manager program has supported over 300 people since January 2025 .

In 2022, XCMG Technician College teachers traveled to Gabon, Africa, for a six-month key account service training project with the knowledge of 22 construction machinery products and nearly 40 course materials developed.

"Through this program, we've learned China's vocational skill standards, which we can share with other colleges and students to help workers in Gabon improve their skills and operate equipment more effectively," said Kassa Barnabe, a Teacher at Masuku University of Science and Technology.

In February, XCMG launched the first engineering machinery training base for vocational ability evaluation in China, boosting global talent cultivation, sharing "Chinese experience" worldwide, and empowering global talents.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666239/1.jpg