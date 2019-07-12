XCMG’s First Intelligent Supply Chain Project Passes National Acceptance Testing

XCMG's intelligent supply chain, built over three years, is the first project in the world to apply the Handle System to the equipment manufacturing industry.

"The platform of XCMG intelligent supply chain is a crucial link in achieving information sharing and operational efficiency between XCMG's upstream and downstream companies. XCMG is dedicated to creating highly efficient and intelligent systems that will converge purchasing, logistics and information exchange to push forward Intelligent Manufacturing (IM)," noted Dawei Jiang,GM Xuzhou XCMG Material Supply.

The Handle System allows XCMG's intelligent supply chain to trace information and connection between equipment and fundamental parts, as well as inventory inquiry of offsite components, real-time market and quality feedback, paper-less mobile warehouse management and more.

Taking on the challenges of 5G

Entering the 5G era, XCMG has stepped up its industrial internet development and IoT integration. As a leader of the Chinese construction machinery industry, XCMG is actively seeking opportunities presented by 5G technologies in the area of the industrial internet.

Zhang Qiliang, general manager of Jiangsu XCMG Information Technology Co., Ltd., spoke at a seminar on 5G's commercial use and industrial internet's innovation and development in Beijing on 23 June. Commenting on the introduction of 5G to the sector during the event, Zhang, said: "China, with the emerging technologies of 5G and industrial internet, is bringing a new revolution to the manufacturing sector. The convergence and innovative application of the two will centre on IoT (Internet of Things), industrial automation and control, logistics tracking, industrial AR and cloud technology in robotics."

"XCMG will continue to embrace this revolution, push forward the integration development of AI, 5G and industrial security with XCMG's Hanyun industrial information platform to create more value for customers," said Zhang.

This embrace of the new tech revolution is to be supported by a long-term collaboration with Tsinghua University's Internet Industry Research Institute announced by XCMG in XX. The new partnership will see the leading university and XCMG cooperate in the areas of industrial internet and IM to promote economic development.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

Please visit www.xcmg.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946208/XCMG_intelligent_supply_chain.jpg

Related Links

http://www.xcmg.com



SOURCE XCMG