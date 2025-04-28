XCMG Machinery Strengthens European Market Presence with Localized Operations and Enhanced Services in France and Poland

KOMPIN, Poland and PARIS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", 000425), an Asian leading construction machinery manufacturer, is accelerating its European expansion through strategic local investments, partnerships, and service innovations, reinforcing its commitment to the region's sustainable development and industrial growth.

On April 13, XCMG-Europa Sp. z o.o. marked a milestone in Kompin, Poland, with the groundbreaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art assembly hall dedicated to producing advanced horizontal directional drilling (HDD) rigs. The facility, established by 2004, set to comply with EU standards, underscores XCMG's localized manufacturing strategy, combining Polish engineering expertise with cutting-edge manufacturing innovations of XCMG in road machinery.

Attended by former Polish President Bronisław Komorowski, XCMG Group President Yang Dongsheng, and local officials, the event highlighted the project's role in enhancing production efficiency, reducing costs, and creating jobs.

"This investment not only strengthens Poland's position as a hub for high-quality machinery but also amplifies our capacity to serve European clients with tailored solutions," said Michał Myczkowski, President of XCMG-Europa. The facility will specialize in non-trench drilling equipment, aligning with Europe's growing demand for sustainable infrastructure technologies.

Meanwhile, in France, XCMG and its official distributor, Groupe LABROSSE, hosted a successful Open Day on April 14, unveiling plans to expand their footprint through acquisitions and enhanced service networks. LABROSSE acquired local key rental distributors, such as Barthélémy Location and E2M, with five additional partnerships nearing completion. The inauguration of Groupe LABROSSE's new headquarters further solidifies XCMG's 12 localized models, including earthmoving equipment and aerial platforms, supported by on-site technical experts.

"Our European strategy prioritizes smart innovation, green transition, and service excellence," emphasized Yang Dongsheng, announcing the upcoming launch of a European Training Center and a leasing subsidiary. These initiatives aim to equip clients with advanced skills and flexible financing options, ensuring long-term operational efficiency.

In France, XCMG has formalized the creation of a subsidiary, with a multi-French-Chinese team in charge of each of the manufacturer's divisions. In Germany, XCMG set up a service, training, and spare parts storage center in Germany with size of 5,000 m².

By combining localized production in Poland with France's strengthened distribution network, XCMG demonstrates its dual focus on manufacturing excellence and customer-centric services. With six international R&D centers and operations in 193 countries, XCMG continues to integrate local talent and resources into its global framework.

