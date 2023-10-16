XCMG Machinery Showcases Latest Emergency Rescue Equipment and Solution at China Fire 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) exhibited a comprehensive lineup of 16 emergency rescue equipment products and one virtual simulation training system for five major application scenarios of high-rise rescue, industrial fire, urban inland inundation, geological disaster, and forest fire prevention and control at the 20th China International Fire Protection Equipment Technology Conference & Exposition which is held from October 10 to 13 in Beijing, China.

"We're witnessing more frequent extreme weathers and natural disasters in recent years, the demand for emergency rescue equipment continues to grow, XCMG leverages its leading advantages in developing and manufacturing firefighting machinery equipment for various scenarios – our aerial fire trucks have been ranked No.1 in domestic sales for 13 years consecutively, and we've been exploring new technologies, new products, and new fields to establish a comprehensive portfolio of more than 100 emergency rescue equipment products of different categories as well as set solutions," said Li Qianjin, assistant president of XCMG and general manager of XCMG Fire Safety Equipment.

Innovative equipment breaking through new grounds

The DG101 aerial fire truck is an "ace" product developed by XCMG Fire Fighting Safety Equipment and tallest in Asia with maximum working height of 101 meters and maximum working range of 25 meters, it boasts the advantages of high technical safety, wide application scope, strong obstacle crossing capability and more to lead in terms of rescue ability and efficiency, operational performance, intelligent features, and safety.

The XUV25 companion robot, which appeared in sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II," is designed for assisting rescue and construction tasks of firefighting, power grid, mining and more by tackling the "last mile" bottleneck of transport, inspection and more.

The YT42G1 aerial ladder fire truck is China's first 40-meter straight boom product and tallest in the industry, it integrates high-rise rescue, fire extinguishing functions and more with strong obstacle-crossing ability (4.9 meters), large operation range, flexible high-altitude rescue, and high working efficiency. The fully-automatic proportional foam mixing system with 5t liquid capacity has rated flow rate up to 50L/s, delivering strong fire extinguishing performance.

The AP35G2 drone compressed air foam aerial fire truck carries two 50-kilogram firefighting and rescue drones plus one M300 reconnaissance UAV, it's suitable for firefighting and flood rescue operations in high-rise buildings, forests, grasslands, and petrochemical plants as a strong complementary equipment for aerial fire trucks.

