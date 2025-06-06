XCMG Champions "Solid Innovation for Green Tomorrow" at the 7th International Customer Festival

XUZHOU, China, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. - On May 20, the 7th XCMG International Customer Festival (hereinafter referred to as ICF 7) was officially launched under the theme "Solid Innovation for Green Tomorrow," reaffirming its commitment to sustainable development.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Machinery, extended his gratitude and respect to global partners. Quoting an ancient saying, "Those who share the same aspiration are never far apart," he emphasized that every breakthrough in XCMG's globalization journey is built on the trust, wisdom, and contributions of its international customers, highlighting a shared chapter of growth and success.

A highlight of the ceremony was Mr. Yang delivering six golden keys to global customer representatives, marking the mass delivery of high-end and eco-friendly machinery. Customers praised the equipment as "solutions, not just machines," tailored to meet the evolving demands of smart and sustainable construction.

Centered on customer needs, XCMG Mining Machinery presented a full-spectrum suite of equipment for excavation, loading, transportation, and auxiliary mining tasks across coal, metal, aggregates, and overburden removal. Their ecosystem integrates full-lifecycle health management, the MARC (Maintenance and Repair Contracts) system, and a circular economy model built on remanufacturing.

At the XCMG Road Construction Machinery, over 111 machines were deployed across dedicated zones for earthworks, road construction, and material preparation. The live autonomous demonstration featuring the RP905 paver, XD135T double-drum roller, a pneumatic tire roller, and an insulated transport truck, the synchronized operation showcased an "intelligent team" working seamlessly.

XCMG Excavators unveiled a future-ready technology matrix built on pure electric, hybrid, and hydrogen-powered solutions. Their "Electric Excavator Team" now covers 1.5 to 70 tons, offering scalable options for everything from urban jobsites to major infrastructure projects.

With over 60 loaders lined up like steel warriors, XCMG Earthmoving Machinery Business Division demonstrated the breadth of its portfolio—from conventional fuel-powered machines to new energy variants, including skid steers, wheel loaders, and integrated dig-load models.

Over 40 premium lifting machines were on display at the XCMG Heavy Machinery, spanning wheeled, tracked, truck-mounted, and tower cranes—including new energy models. From 100-meter hoists to port logistics and urban construction, XCMG's crane lineup underscored its ability to offer one-stop "product + scenario" solutions for every terrain and project scale.

At the XCMG Proving Ground, a live demo featured the XC968-EV unmanned electric loader working in tandem with the XE215E electric unmanned excavator. Powered by pure electric drive systems and equipped with multi-line LiDAR, advanced camera arrays, and proprietary deep learning algorithms, these machines operate silently and emission-free—setting a new benchmark in smart construction.

As evening fell over Xuzhou, over 2,000 global customers gathered for a cultural celebration that blended friendship, tradition, and innovation. Customers from around the world took the stage with musical performances, while the lighting of a ceremonial bonfire symbolized the warmth of global partnership. Laughter echoed through the night as guests from China and abroad danced hand-in-hand, forging deeper connections in an atmosphere of joy and unity.

This unforgettable gala marked the emotional high point of the 7th XCMG International Customer Festival. From the strength of XCMG to the elegance of Han culture of Xuzhou, ICF 7 offered a vivid expression of how XCMG continues to unite the world through collaboration, culture, and shared vision.

ICF 7 also witnessed a record-breaking volume of signed orders, with total intended contract values nearing USD 800 million—an all-time high for XCMG's International Customer Festival.

Beyond economic impact, ICF 7 emphasized knowledge-sharing, with demonstrations of integrated smart and green solutions, intelligent control systems, and full lifecycle service technologies. XCMG continues to invest in R&D, global partnerships, and green manufacturing to help clients reduce their carbon footprint while achieving operational excellence.

Over 2,000 overseas customers traveled far to Xuzhou, taking home more than equipment — they gained renewed confidence in "Made in China, Made in XCMG". As a trusted partner in the global construction machinery industry, XCMG remains committed to driving technological transformation and sustainable growth through its core focus on innovation and green development.