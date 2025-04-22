XCharge Showcases Revolutionary Battery-Integrated Charging Solution at Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) 2025 in Partnership with Powertech Mobility

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCHG Limited ("XCharge" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: XCH), a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions, is proud to showcase its Net Zero Series (NZS) in partnership with Powertech Mobility at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) 2025, taking place from April 21 to 23 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Net Zero Series (NZS) battery-integrated DC fast charger

The Net Zero Series is being featured at Powertech Mobility's booth Stand 716, Hall 3, where attendees can view a dedicated video display highlighting NZS's cutting-edge features, including its Smart Energy Management System and advanced energy optimization capabilities. Visitors can also scan an on-site QR code for more detailed product information.

Next-Gen Battery-Integrated DC Fast Charging

The NZS represents a first-of-its-kind battery-integrated DC fast charger. Equipped with a 233kWh lithium-ion battery pack (expandable to 466kWh), the NZS delivers up to 210kW output power - regardless of site power constraints - ensuring seamless, high-speed EV charging across a variety of locations.

The integrated energy storage system allows operators to store electricity during off-peak hours and discharge it when grid demand and energy prices peak. This supports grid stabilization, reduces electricity costs, and enhances operator revenue through peak-shaving capabilities. With its intelligent energy management system, the NZS supports multiple operational modes to accommodate diverse site needs.

Smart B2G/B2X and Solar Integration for a Greener Future

The NZS also enables bidirectional energy flow (B2G/B2X), allowing it to supply power back to the grid or power buildings and appliances. For instance, the system can charge overnight and help support a building's energy needs during peak daytime hours.

Additionally, the system can be upgraded with photovoltaic (PV) integration, making it particularly well-suited to regions rich in solar energy. This enhances sustainability by enabling renewable energy to directly support charging operations.

Accelerating Fast-Charging Infrastructure in the MENA Region

As the MENA region continues to accelerate the development of EV infrastructure, the NZS offers a revolutionary, future-ready charging solution that combines high power, energy storage, and flexible deployment. Requiring only 30 to 60kW of input power, it avoids the need for major infrastructure upgrades and enables quick and simple installation.

This makes the NZS especially well-suited for municipalities, energy providers, and charge point operators (CPOs) across the region seeking to rapidly expand access to high-power EV charging and lay a robust foundation for a smooth and scalable transition to electric mobility.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions which primarily include the DC fast chargers, the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers, as well as their accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge's proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology, and accompanying services, the Company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working towards establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

For more information, please visit: https:/www.xcharge.com/

About Powertech Mobility

Powertech Mobility is a leading distributor of electric vehicle chargers (EVCs) in the UAE. We deliver an end-to-end EVC solutions which include, hardware supply & installation, software, after sales servicing and maintenance, and mobile EVC rentals. We offer a diverse portfolio of AC & DC chargers through its partnerships with leading manufacturers of EVCs. Its offering also includes a charge point management system (CPMS), branded as "ELVIS" and developed in collaboration with its partners, Numocity & Gaadin. Powertech Mobility is a proud partner of XCharge range of products in the UAE since 2024.

For More information, please visit: https:/www.powertechmobility.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to", or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668826/20250421145126.jpg