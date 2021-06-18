Xait Acquires Privia To Ramp Up In The Government Contracting Market

STAVANGER, Norway, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian proposal and CPQ software specialist Xait acquires Privia, a worldwide provider of capture and proposal management-specific solutions to the government contractor market. This is Xait`s second acquisition in the last seven months.

Xait offers a complete all-in-one co-authoring software solution for teams to collaboratively create, manage and produce documents. XaitPorter, the company's core software solution, enables hundreds of people across multiple locations to work together simultaneously on large and complex business documents such as tenders, proposals, contracts and reports. With XaitPorter, document creation is done up to 70% faster, with higher quality, security and win rates.

With the acquisition of Privia, Xait will be adding on over 10,000 users from industry-leading organizations large and small, from KBRwyle, Optum, ManTech International and Idemia, to its collaboration solution XaitPorter. Privia was established in 2005 and is located in Virginia, USA. The company has 5 employees, who will be joining the Xait team.

"We are pleased to welcome Privia and their team of experts to Xait, adding industry knowledge to our fully integrated co-authoring solution. Together we can provide both streamlined and optimized document production and calculations, maximizing customers' revenues from bids and proposals and other business-critical documents," says Eirik Gudmundsen, Xait CEO.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020, Xait is experiencing strong growth from its leading position in the global oil and gas supply industry, with major corporations such as Honeywell, Siemens and ABB on the client list.

"Xait has become a true industry-agnostic challenger in the fast-growing co-authoring, automation and collaboration software market. We experience strong interest from major corporations in industrial products, IT, life science and government contractor markets, all looking for the right solution to manage their complex tender and documentation creation processes. We look forward to continuing our international expansion with an even stronger offering, helping our clients win more business," Gudmundsen continues.

David Valdez, Privia CFO, is looking forward to joining the Xait team. "We are committed to helping our government contractor customers collaborate, save time and deliver winning proposals. I can't think of a better partner than Xait and their benchmark team co-authoring and automation software with whom to continue this journey. Together, our industry expertise, sense of purpose and passion for customer success makes us greater than the sum of our parts. Our team is really looking forward to being part of Xait's continued customer-focused product development and growth journey, helping even more companies around the world to win new revenue," says Valdez.

Kris Saether, Xait CCO concludes:

"The ability to respond to complex and strategic proposals is critical to long-term success for most businesses. Together with Privia we will be able to provide digital solutions for commercial excellence to meet our client needs today and in the future."



The purchase price is undisclosed.

For more information, please contact:

Eirik Gudmundsen, Chief Executive Officer,

mobile: +47 971 44 836, email: eirik.gudmundsen@xait.com



Silje Stensland, Global Media Contact and Marketing and Communications Director,

mobile: +47 922 65 803, e-mail: silje.stensland@xait.com

About Xait

Xait is a global software technology company providing enterprise customers with solutions for document co-authoring, automation, collaboration and intelligent pricing.

Our cloud-based software XaitPorter is a complete all-in-one co-authoring solution enabling companies to create high-quality documents with contributions from many authors simultaneously. XaitPorter simplifies and streamlines document production, so that a company can maximize revenue from bids and proposals and other business-critical documents.

Our second product, XaitCPQ, helps organizations win more deals at better margins, by making it really quick and really easy to correctly build and price combinations of products and services, and to do so at scale.

Automates complex pricing

Prevents people from making mistakes

Applies best practice to your pricing and quoting



In a nutshell, we help our clients win business by supporting their sales enablement efforts from quote to contract.

Xait was founded in 2000.

