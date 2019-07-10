X2O Media Expands Product Line by Adding New Media Player Hardware

MONTREAL, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media today unveiled the addition of Windows-based X2O Media Player-S hardware to their growing product offering. The addition of X2O Media-branded players gives customers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution to create, deploy and manage successful digital networks in a smarter, more streamlined way. X2O Media and Scala, both companies in the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, partnered to design the players for optimal performance according to market needs, and will draw on the experience and expertise of parent company STRATACACHE to develop and distribute the new media player hardware.

"We now have multiple media players to be able to cater to our customer's immediate needs," says Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media. "The expansion of the X2O Media product line, now with the latest addition of our Media Player-S, allows us to offer commercial-grade reliability for applications such as enterprise corporate communications, customer experience centers and conference room content management. Moving forward, we will be looking into more player options to add to our full solution offering."

The X2O media players are dedicated devices that combine carefully designed hardware, optimally configured system software, and X2O Player software to deliver high-quality 24x7 playback in a robust and security-hardened environment. The X2O Media Player-S is a mid-range digital media player with device management and full HD playback support for all visual communication playlists.

Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of companies, says, "X2O media players are designed for premium performance to deliver powerful experience communications," he said. "Continuing to build our presence in the STRATACACHE family of companies starts with having access to subject matter experts who have developed and deployed similar hardware to be implemented cross-industry."

Learn more about the X2O Media Player-S at www.x2omedia.com/x2o-media-player-S.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology and services for the emerging visual communications and real-time data visualization market. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improve the way enterprises engage with their employees and build brand awareness. By extending standard digital signage, X2O Media's next generation corporate communications solutions reduce costs, drive safety and deliver corporate information and performance dashboards for intelligent targeting to audiences on the screens they use most — their desktop and mobile devices. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montreal. Learn more at X2OMedia.com.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

