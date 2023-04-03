WWF launches a digital information hub for sustainable business solutions

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicly listed companies are responsible for roughly 40% of all climate-warming emissions1. The food industry bears a particular responsibility as 22,900 of 42,100 threatened species are at risk of extinction due to agriculture and aquaculture activities2. Yet the private sector can also become the driving force of the transition towards a net-zero and nature-positive economy.

To support business on this journey, WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) has created a digital information hub for sustainable business solutions in Central and Eastern Europe. The platform is called "The Future of Business''. It will provide the corporate sector with actionable insights on the latest credible sustainability practices. Currently the hub has three different media: podcasts, videos and articles. The first season of "The Future of Business" podcast is supported by VELUX - the world's leading manufacturer of roof windows. In addition, the environmental organisation will develop sector-based events where knowledge and experience can be shared, as well as a virtual library with scientific reports and practical guidelines.

"We have created "The Future of Business" with the purpose to examine what the future of our region could look like and how to shape it in favour of people and nature. Our goal is to ignite the vital conversation on the business case behind sustainability", shares Peter Baráth, Regional Director of Marketing and Partnerships at WWF-CEE.

To start with, the platform will unfold five themes: climate leadership, water and forest stewardship, finance and food systems. The first episode of the podcast, "1.5°C Emission Possible: How businesses can drive the transition towards a net-zero economy," focuses on corporate climate leadership and is already available for listening.

"The Future of Business" project is a sub activity within the WWF-VELUX partnership aiming to inspire business in CEE to act for the planet. In September 2020, WWF and the VELUX Group launched an ambitious twenty-year partnership, committing the company to take responsibility for both its past and future emissions. The innovative collaboration focuses on the conservation and restoration of forests through a number of projects around the globe.

