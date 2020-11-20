WW Launches New myWW+™ with Major Enhancements to its Award-Winning App Designed to Help Make Losing Weight Easier

Company's Most Personalised Programme Ever Offers a Comprehensive Approach to Wellness

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week WW International, Inc. has introduced myWW+, which offers an even more holistic approach to weight loss and wellness that focuses on food, activity, mindset and sleep - pillars of health which have a measurable impact on success. Building on the massive success of the myWW programme and through a deeply enriching, more interactive and personalised app experience, myWW+ offers members a plan that works best for them with new tools designed to make weight loss easier.

In addition to featuring an all new Personal Assessment which will help people pinpoint the changes that will power their personal weight loss success, myWW+ delivers customised content powered by a smart personalisation platform that uses machine learning and AI to identify the preferences of each unique member -- the more a member engages with the content and features, the more myWW+ delivers.

General Manager and SVP at WW UK, Anna Hill said: "myWW+ is a huge technological advancement for WW and is something our members will greatly benefit from at a time when our health is more important than ever before. myWW+ is effectively five apps in one, providing our members with all the tools they need to manage their weight, mental health, fitness, hydration and sleep, as well as inspire healthy food choices."

"As a human-centric technology company, we know how important it is for people to have a comprehensive app experience that helps them lose weight and get healthier so they can become the best version of themselves," said Mindy Grossman, WW CEO and President. "Our myWW+ programme offers a sought-after holistic wellness solution that is also highly customisable."

One of the newest features with myWW+ is the Weekly Check-in - a personalised, holistic view of your progress. Members now receive a Progress Report to see the full picture related to food, activity, mindset and sleep. For the upcoming week, members create an Action Plan with actionable goals. Their goal will be displayed throughout the week to help maintain focus.

"With our expertise in behaviour change, we go beyond the basics of education and guidance and offer a personalised, action-oriented approach for our members," said Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, WW.

Other new features include:

Food: "What's In Your Fridge" - a super handy tool for when the fridge is bare or you're lacking inspiration

a super handy tool for when the fridge is bare or you're lacking inspiration Activity: A new way to view and understand daily activity, weekly goals and progress over time. Plus on-demand equipment-free workouts

Mindset: Science-backed mindset techniques in bite-sized audio sessions via new 5-Minute Coaching

Sleep Tracker: Practical, science-based strategies to improve sleep habits

The app still includes popular features, such as food, water and activity trackers, the barcode scanner, and Connect - WW's members-only digital community. Access to the WW app is included with all subscription-based memberships on the myWW+ program.

For more information, please visit www.ww.com .

