WuXi Biologics Ireland Receives 2025 Operational Excellence in Life Sciences Award

DUNDALK, Ireland, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that its Ireland site has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Operational Excellence in Life Sciences Award at the Ireland Operational Excellence Awards. While specifically commending the transformative work taking place at the company's Dundalk campus, the award also recognizes the company's leadership in process optimization and innovation, part of WuXi Biologics' ongoing commitment to improve quality, efficiency, and sustainability in global biologics manufacturing.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are deeply honored to receive this award. WuXi Biologics Ireland exemplifies our CRDMO+ strategy: enabling client success, elevating our global network, empowering innovation, and energizing agile operations. With its foundation of operational excellence and sustainability, the Ireland site stands as a commercial manufacturing hub that reflects Ireland's industrial strengths for global partners, and also serves as a blueprint for the future of biologics manufacturing worldwide."

Since its inception in 2019, the WuXi Biologics Ireland site has evolved from a greenfield investment into a leading biopharmaceutical facility. The 26-hectare campus now houses three state-of-the-art drug substance manufacturing facilities: MFG6.1 and MFG6.2, with a combined 6,000L perfusion capacity; and MFG7, WuXi Biologics' the largest single-use fed-batch manufacturing site with 48,000L capacity. A significant milestone was achieved in Q4 2024 when all three facilities received GMP authorization from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), enabling the release of clinical and commercial drug substances to global clients, and marking the start of full commercial manufacturing that included the successful completion of multiple 16,000L PPQ batches. Currently, multiple PPQ batches are advancing successfully and on schedule at the site.

Notably, the Ireland site has established robust commercial manufacturing capabilities utilizing single-use technology. Single-use technology manufacturing can attain COGs comparable to stainless-steel systems while achieving water resource savings of up to 70%, a reduction of 33% in resource consumption, and an approximately 70% reduction in product carbon footprint per gram of protein. This approach provides WuXi Biologics' global clients with flexible, cost-effective, and environment-friendly biologics manufacturing solutions for patients worldwide. Through continuous process innovation, the company has successfully executed over 300 batches of scale-up production — from 4,000L to 16,000L — across its multiple global sites, achieving a 99% manufacturing success rate over the past three years.

WuXi Biologics Ireland has sustainability principles deeply embedded into its daily operations. The site operates on 100% certified renewable electricity. Its new rainwater harvesting systems have captured over 1,100 cubic meters of water for reuse. Motion-controlled LED lighting, building management systems, and passive day-lighting reduce energy consumption. Backup power is supported by HVO-based biofuel generators, which cut potential emissions by 30%. The company also introduced a car-share program to help reduce Scope 3 emissions, and added 31 new electric vehicle charging points on the campus. The WuXi Biologics Ireland site holds ISO certifications for energy management (ISO 50001), environmental management (ISO 14001), and occupational health and safety (ISO 45001).

Achievement of these milestones reflects the implementation of the WuXi Biologics Business System (WBS). Launched in 2021, WBS aims to continuously drive business improvement, helping the company achieve higher quality, faster delivery, and better value.

In addition to the Operational Excellence Award, the WuXi Biologics Ireland site has earned several other prestigious honors, including the 2023 ISPE Facility of the Year Award (FOYA), FDI's Grand Prix for "Best Regional Investment" and "Overall Business of the Year" at the 2024 Louth Business Awards.

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

