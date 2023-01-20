WowWee Announces Partnership with Character Options on MINTiD Dog-E, The One In A Million Robot Dog

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of a highly successful launch earlier this month, WowWee has announced a strategic partnership with Character Options to bring their new robot dog, MINTiD Dog-E, to the United Kingdom.

Dog-E™ was launched at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas by WowWee ® with great anticipation from the tech trade, resulting in coverage generating over 4 billion potential impressions worldwide.

Dog-E will be available at retailers and online in the UK for fall 2023 MSRP £89.99

"We are thrilled to be working with WowWee on this innovative new toy and can't wait to showcase MINTiD Dog-E™ to our retail partners at London Toy Fair." said Jon Diver, Character Options' Director."

"WowWee and Character Options have a longstanding relationship that dates back to the original launch of Robosapien in 2004" added Michael Yanofsky, VP Sales at WowWee. "We are delighted to be working together again on a next-gen robot for kids of all ages".

Dog-E™ is a groundbreaking robot dog that is unique to every owner as a result of over 10 million possible combinations of colorful lights, sounds and personality traits.

Character Options (stand N16) will be showcasing Dog-E during the London Toy Fair 2023

At Olympia London January 24th - 26th

About WowWee

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings® - the first-ever line of animatronic collectable toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. Additional accolades include Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and the Outdoor Toy of the Year award in 2022 for Twister®Splash. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit https://www.wowwee.com .

About The Character Group

Character Options is part of The Character Group plc group of companies and is a UK based designer, manufacturer and worldwide distributor of a wide range of toys, games and playthings for children of all ages. The Character Group seeks to create engaging toys that children enjoy and that their parents are happy for them to play with. It carefully considers all aspects of quality, play value, play pattern and social trends in designing or agreeing to distribute new toys. All the Group's toys are carefully assessed and tested against all applicable regulatory and safety requirements.

