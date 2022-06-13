Worried About the Drone Invasion? NovoQuad Provides Anti-Drone Solutions.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A drone, also named an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), is an unpiloted aircraft controlled by a drone flyer to perform specific missions and tasks. Nowadays, drones play an essential role in many industries. Nevertheless, while bringing the convenience of high-tech life, drones also cause a lot of security accidents. The safety risks posed by drones can not be ignored any more.

ND-BD003 Handheld Anti-Drone System by NovoQuad

In 2016, a drone slammed at the top of Seattle's Space Needle; In 2017, a drone crashed into a flying light aircraft in Quebec, Canada. These accidents involving commercial drones are all close to great tragedies. The good news is that now we have the Anti-Drone System, also known as Counter UAV System, which is specifically designed for detecting and countering drones, to protect our people and homeland security.

This is exactly what NovoQuad's Anti-Drone Solutions are doing.

NovoQuad's Anti-Drone Solutions

NovoQuad, based in U.S., is specialized in providing defense and security solutions with cutting-edge technology, especially Anti-Drone Solutions. With advanced radar technology and highly integrated design, NovoQuad's Anti-Drone Systems are suitable for low-altitude protection applications, such as large gathering events, airports, government infrastructures and military facilities.

It is worth noting that the ND-BU003 Basic Anti-Drone System, consisting of Detecting Unit (RF Detector) and Jamming Unit (Directional Jammer), has the characteristics of sufficient detection range, high-cost performance, and easy installation and operation. The system provides omnidirectional detection up to 3km. An optional camera could be integrated together, if the operator wants to monitor the target drone more closely and has recorded video of the mission in hand.

Another Anti-Drone Solution that catches people's eyes is the Handheld Anti-Drone Solution. As an ALL-IN-ONE system, the ND-BD003 Handheld Anti-Drone System integrates drone detection, countermeasure, display, control and power supply into a light, compact and portable device, that allows the operator to execute the entire mission with one single device. Besides, the system provides user-defined jamming frequency bands according to different demands and supports the connection to mobile APP for convenient monitoring, control and recording.

Today, with the rapid development of drone technology in the whole world, the existing technology of Anti-Drone Solution is also constantly improving, and more optimized solutions will be developed to detect and counter drones. For more information about NovoQuad's solutions and products, please click here or contact at info@nqdefense.com.

